Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently contributed to a new study published in Science, a peer-reviewed academic journal.
For the study, researchers used data provided by the zoo in collaboration with zoos and aquariums around the world to examine 52 species of turtles and tortoises.
The data recorded by the OKC Zoo in the Species360 Zoological Information Management System, a digital record management system used by the zoo, enabled researchers to discover that turtles and tortoises defy common evolutionary theories and may reduce the rate of aging in response to improvements in environmental conditions.
Evolutionary theories of aging predict that all living organisms deteriorate with age (known as senescence). Now, researchers from the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance and the University of Southern Denmark show that certain animal species, such as turtles and tortoises, may exhibit slower or even absent senescence when their living conditions improve.
Out of 52 turtle and tortoise species represented in the study, 75% show extremely slow senescence, while 80% have slower senescence than modern humans.
The zoo is a member of Species360, a nonprofit organization that maintains the ZIMS, which keeps detailed records of animal care. The zoo cares for 34 species of turtles and tortoises and collected and shared data on these species for the study.
Some evolutionary theories predict that senescence appears after sexual maturity as a trade-off between the energy an individual invests in repairing damages in its cells and tissues and the energy it invests in reproduction, so its genes are passed to the next generations. This trade-off implies that, after reaching sexual maturity, individuals stop growing and start experiencing senescence, a gradual deterioration of bodily functions with age.
Theories predict that such trade-offs are unavoidable, and senescence is inevitable. This prediction has been confirmed for several species, particularly mammals and birds.
However, organisms that keep growing after sexual maturity, such as turtles and tortoises, are believed to have the potential to keep investing in repairing cellular damages and are thought to be ideal candidates for reducing and avoiding the harmful effects of aging.
“It only means that their risk of death does not increase with age, but it is still larger than zero. In short, all of them will eventually die due to unavoidable causes of mortality, such as illness,” said another of the researchers behind the study, Fernando Colchero, Ph.D., principal statistical analyst with the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance and associate professor at the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Southern Denmark.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is a conservation partner of the Turtle Survival Alliance and supports the organization’s goal of zero turtle extinctions.
With projects in turtle hotspots around the world, including Belize, Madagascar, India, China, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the TSA is a recognized force for turtle conservation globally. TSA also has established the Turtle Survival Center, a large breeding center in South Carolina.
In 2021, the Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed 11 young alligator snapping turtles to its animal family as part of a conservation head start program and partnership with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help increase wild populations of the vulnerable species in Oklahoma.
Zoo caretakers will raise alligator snapping turtles until they age out of the head start program, then reintroduce them into their native habitat.