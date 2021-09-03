Mad Forest” is an exploration of the lengths to which one goes to survive and maintain the best of humanity.
The dramatic stage production will be presented by University Theatre and the Helmerich School of Drama at the University of Oklahoma Sept. 24 through Oct. 3. Seth Gordon is the director.
”Mad Forest” will open at 8 p.m. Sept. 24, with additional performances set for 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2 and at 3 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 2 and 3. All performances will be in the A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave., on the OU Norman campus. The production contains adult content.
Written by Caryl Churchill, “Mad Forest” is an account of the Romanian Revolution of 1989 told by the young and the old, the wealthy and the working class, and by humans, animals and spirits in a play that challenges senses.
Gordon serves as director of the Helmerich School of Drama at OU. Last year, he directed the University Theatre production of “Ms. Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”
Previously, he served as associate artistic director at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and the Cleveland Play House and associate producer at Primary Stages in New York.
In St. Louis, he created Ignite!, a new play festival. At the Cleveland Play House, he created FusionFest, a multidisciplinary arts festival that included a new play festival. At Primary Stages, he created the New American Writers Group.
He has directed numerous plays across the United States and directed the Arabic premiere of “Our Town” in Cairo. Gordon received the 2004 and 2006 Northern Ohio Live Award, the 2014 Houston Theatre Award and numerous nominations by the Houston Theatre Awards and the St. Louis Theatre Critics Circle Awards for his direction.
The cast includes Helmerich School of Drama students Avery Baker, Andrea Beasley, Logan Collins, Lucy Dinsmore, Josue Dooley, Joseph Hoffman, Sophie Losacco, Joshua Murray, Bell Reeves, Regan Rodgers and Morgan Simon.
Design staff consists of Steven Kendall, scenic designer; Paul Kim, guest costume designer; Cassi Crain, lighting designer; Thomas Roberts, sound designer; Kate Bussell, fight and intimacy choreographer; Joe Alberti, dialect coach; and Clarissa Cozzoni, dramaturg.
Production staff includes Meghan Kern, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
Kim received a Master of Fine Arts in costume design at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in costume design in the Helmerich School of Drama at OU.
Credits include the premieres of “EthiopianAmerica” for Definition Theatre and “Fast Food Chain” for Adventure Stage Theatre.
In 2018, Kim received the Equity Jeff Award for mid-size costume design for the production of “The Explorers Club.”{em}
Next, Kim will serve as costume designer for Kansas City Rep Theatre’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B{em}.”
In-person advance purchase tickets are $29 for adults; $24 for senior adults, OU employees and military; and $12 for students, plus processing fee.
Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Live Stream is available for select performances at a single view price of $10. Visit theatre.ou.edu for more information.