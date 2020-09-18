The contemporary song cycle of "Songs for a New World" weaves relevant characters and current events together illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery.
The Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre and University Theatre will present the collection of songs to Oklahoma audiences from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4. Ashton Byrum is director of the University of Oklahoma production.
"Songs for a New World" opens at 8 p.m. Sept. 25, with additional performances scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 1, 2 and 3 and 3 p.m. Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. All performances will be hosted in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval on the OU Norman campus. The production contains adult content.
"Songs for a New World" music and lyrics are created by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.
The cast for the production includes Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre students Gonzalo Aburto De La Fuente, Hannah Hunt, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Sydney Jones, Evan Lennon, Garrett Morris, Mia Munn, Lily Nicholas, Taylor Ratliff, Jessica Reese, Maddie Elyse Robert and Alyssa Watkins, as well as School of Music student Justin Norris.
Michael Stafford serves as musical director, and Michelle Rambo, as choreographer.
The design staff includes Jon Young, scenic designer; Benaysia Parker, costume designer; Jarrod Fries, lighting designer; Thomas Roberts, sound designer. The production staff consists of Tatum Smith, stage manager; Jeff Baldwin, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $30 for adult; $25 for senior adult, OU employee and military; and $10 for student, plus processing fee. Tickets at the door are $40 for adult and $15 for student, plus processing fee. Seating is strictly limited, and masks are required for audience members.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Live Stream is available for select performances at 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 3 p.m. Sept. 27 and 8 p.m. Oct. 3. Single view price is $10. Visit theatre.ou.edu for more information.
