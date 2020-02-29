40 over 40 Mainsite exhibition a tour de force of talent

In our youth-oriented culture, the achievements of older people and particularly women are often under-appreciated. That's true in the art world as well as most other areas of American society. Norman Arts Council executive director Erinn Gavaghan and noted Oklahoma artist Ginna Dowling envisioned a way to strike back against this ongoing injustice.
They co-curated a mixed medium, fine art exhibition titled "40 over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma." The show is on display now at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St. through the closing reception March 13. The exhibition is a selection of work by 40 women artists over the age of 40 who reside in Oklahoma.
"We were sick and tired of the idea that life seems to end when you hit 40," Gavaghan said. "We wanted to celebrate the other way. Wonderful coincidences started coming out of that. We could do 40 women artists in Oklahoma over 40 who span across the state just like Interstate 40 does."
Dowling grew up in a family of women artists and knew first hand that being over 40 certainly didn't diminish their creativity or productivity.
"Women just have not been recognized nationally as much as men," Dowling said. "It's extraordinarily powerful that we have this span of talented women artists between the ages of 40 to near 90."
One painting in the show is particularly poignant for Dowling. It's a masterful and compelling painting by her mother Polly Hammett (1930-2019). The subject is a portrait of Laura Warriner, founder of Artspace at Untitled in Oklahoma City.
The exhibition is remarkable for its diversity of mediums and subject matter. There are objective and abstract paintings, a whimsical metal assemblage, art photography and fine jewelry. There were 85 artists who submitted more than 300 pieces of work to be reviewed for inclusion in the show.
"We started the selection process by looking at who stands out to us," Gavaghan said. "We each looked at the whole body of work separately and then came together and talked through much of it."
Every artist couldn't be selected. Some mediums were over-represented. Artists fearless in doing unusual work often caught their attention.
"We had more submissions from Norman than anywhere else," Dowling said. "We wanted the show to stretch throughout the state and hit ages throughout the range."
Many of the artists were totally unfamiliar to the curators.
"It was a difficult selection process," Dowling said.
"There are artists that viewers will recognize right away and there are some that they'll discover like we did which is really fun," Gavaghan said.
Some of the artists worked with traditional materials but in unconventional ways.
"Three pieces are fiber arts," Gavaghan said. "They are all needlepoint basically but all so different. Such different uses of that traditional feminine medium. Then we have an enormous wood piece that seems like such a masculine medium."
Three jewelry artists made the cut.
"All are really unique and one of them is actually a fiber piece," Gavaghan said.
Mainsite gallery space is large but exhibition space is still a consideration. The show includes two big installation pieces.
"But they worked," Dowling said.
Happily, some of those selected can be considered emerging artists.
"Some of these women just didn't have the opportunity to start their careers until after they were 40," Gavaghan said. "We have established career artists for sure but there's a really nice mix with those receiving their first chance to exhibit."
Day jobs, family demands and raising children often require women to postpone artistic careers. Many of the artists are art educators.
"There are a lot of women topics and issues depicted in the art work," Dowling said.
Loss, addiction, immigration and juggling family issues are among the many life concerns women over 40 confront daily.
"As women we put our shoulders up, smile, move on, take care of our kids and do what we have to do," Dowling said.
Learning about for the first time or getting re-familiarized with some artists gave the curators a sense for the many exciting projects in-progress among their targeted group.
"It's so exciting to learn about artists that we just didn't know were out there," Dowling said. "We are obviously going to be seeing more of them. To my knowledge this is the first exhibit specifically aimed at older women. It's really pretty cool how powerful it is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.