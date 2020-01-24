40 Over 40: Women artists announced 

Norman Arts Council announced the featured artists for 40 Over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma. The NAC sought open submissions from women artists who were born or live in Oklahoma who were over the age of 40 for the exhibit to celebrate the wealth of talent by experience, visual, women artists from across the state.
The exhibitions debut with an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and runs through Friday, March 13. A closing reception takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Both receptions are free, open-to-the-public and coincide with the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk taking place in Downtown Norman each month.
The featured artists include: Natalie Baca, Carol Beesley, Tracey Bewley, Julie Marks Blackstone, Amanda Boehm-Garcia, Elyse Bogart, Deborah Burian, Jydonne Bynum, Jana Diedrich, Ginna Dowling, Alex Emmons, Janene Evarde, Carolyn Faseler, Lauren Florence, Erinn Gavaghan, Almira Hill Grammer, Susan Greer, Polly Hammett, Mary James Ketch, Angie LaPaglia. Darci Lenker, Katherine Liontas-Warren, Vicki Maenza, Cedar Marie, Beatriz Mayorca,Erin Merryweather, Susan Morrison-Dyke, Katy Nickell, Kate Rivers, Claudia Robertson, Liz Roth, Barbara Scott, Angelika Tietz, Kristal Tomshany, Audra Urquhart, Debra Van Swearingen, Jarica Walsh, Mary Whitney, Shevaun Williams and Michael Wilson.
MAINSITE Contemporary Art is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturdays are by appointment only. The gallery has free daily admission.
Questions regarding the exhibition, artists or requests for photos may be directed to Joshua Boydston at joshb@normanarts.org or 360-1162.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.