Poole’s ‘Sideshow’ a main event at The Fred: OU art museum features exhibition by Okie master  

Oklahoma artist O. Gail Poole (1935-2013) had an expansive career that ranged from designing advertisements to creating exquisite fine art. He resided in Norman for decades and mounted several exhibitions during his lifetime here. Poole was a man with a wide variety of interests that included his family, politics, the human condition and the eccentricities of American culture. The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art has curated an exhibition titled “O. Gail Poole’s Sideshow” that’s up now through May 10. It is over 60 pieces of the Marlow native’s work that surveys some of the more vivid and startling creations from his often dramatic imagination. The show of mostly paintings are from the O. Gail Poole collection that is maintained and managed by the artist’s daughter Nicole Poole.
“People in Norman call it dad’s whacky stuff,” Poole said. “A more academic description would be his magical realism, human folly, absurdist work. I’m thrilled about it because it’s opening up an exploration of dad’s frame of mind that I don’t think anyone has tapped into yet. Mark White (museum director) has my absolutely huge respect for the amount of energy and focus he has put on this exhibition.”
Poole was interested in people from all walks of life. Politicians in particular drew his attention which was often critical. Poole wrote passionate letters to the editor of The Norman Transcript which were published on numerous occasions.
“Dad believed it was his duty as a citizen to be engaged civically,” Poole said. “Once you start serving on councils and committees and see how the sausage is made it colors for you how democracy works or doesn’t. A lot of these paintings were dad’s observations about how the sausage of democracy is made. How people may be hiding behind masks and not presenting their most authentic selves or agendas.”
The works aren’t just political. They examine multiple aspects of American and western civilization.
“I think it’s an investigation into who we are as a culture, lumps and all,” Poole said. “You’re going to see a sideshow anywhere you look and I think dad captured some of that.”
Some of these paintings don’t have obvious messages. There’s often a juxtaposition of imagery that’s intriguing and for some probably unsettling or downright odd.
“That was part of dad’s artist’s statement,” Poole explained. “He said that his work was to stand on its own. We can look at it and surmise, but frankly, what I see is going to be different from what you see. Mark White is putting the show in a historical context with things happening that may have influenced what dad created. But it’s for the individual to decide what this means to you.”
The work was done at a time when Poole obviously felt unconstrained by an art market that expected a certain kind of product from him.
“He was not a convenient artist who could be put in a box,” Poole said. “That uncertainty strengthens a muscle that we need right now with its creativity and curiosity. We don’t have to have everything spelled-out for us. We can entertain the idea of uncertainty. But visual art is one place where we often demand that artists stay in their own lanes. Dad had all these ideas inside him and refused to bow to market demands.”
Poole indeed pushed boundaries and the show has dozens of examples.
“It’s a jaunt for the imagination,” Poole said. “I love the selection of work in the show that some may have found unsettling. It’s art that’s not easy to disseminate. These works go much deeper and for me that’s very exciting. It is not decorative spectacle. I’m thrilled that a deeper consideration is being given to his work.”
O. Gail Poole would be gratified that he has a show at OU.
“The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art was his favorite museum,” she said. “It’s in Norman and it was his church. He was there at least three times a week getting inspiration. And to know he’s there overlooking the Adkins collection is more touching than I can say.”
Nicole Poole will be delivering a free and open to the public lecture about Sideshow in the museum, 555 Elm Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.