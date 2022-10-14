The University of Oklahoma’s student ceramic club Red Clay Faction invites members of the OU community and the general public to visit OU’s ceramics facility and witness a unique spectacle of heat and fire, while partaking of complimentary food and beverages at an open house today.
Pyromania on the Prairie will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at the OU Ceramics Facility, 401 Congress St. in Norman.
Attendees can purchase and glaze pre-made pots that will be fired and available to take home that night.
Pottery, kiln firing and other clay demonstrations will be presented by members of the Red Clay Faction.
Ceramic artwork produced by OU ceramic students and faculty will be available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the Red Clay Faction and its students, with money raised helping to fund the visiting artist program and student travel.
Pyromania on the Prairie is the annual fundraiser for the Red Clay Faction and is sponsored by the ceramic club, the OU School of Visual Arts and the OU Student Government Association.
Members of the public can purchase and glaze pots before the event by contacting professor Stuart Asprey at stuart@ou.edu or Jamie Bates Slone at jamiebatesslone@ou.edu.
For more, visit art.ou.edu. For more information about the event, call 325-2691 or email art@ou.edu.
