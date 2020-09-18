Later this month, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will host its first public program of the fall season. "Monarchs at the Museum" will be a three-day event, hosted from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 24 and 26.
Visitors can learn about butterflies native to Oklahoma and monarch butterfly migration and receive a special packet of wildflower seeds to take home (while supplies last). They can participate in a butterfly-themed scavenger hunt, an interactive monarch mural, a photobooth and a "create-your-own" Lepidoptera suncatcher craft.
In addition to the above activities, visitors can learn how to register monarch butterfly sightings through Journey North, an organization that tracks migration of butterflies and other species. Residents also can learn fun butterfly facts during "Storytime at the Sam," which will take place in the Great Hall at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 23 and 24 and 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Sept. 26.
All activities are free with general admission, and visitors are encouraged to "wear their wings."
Advance registration is required for this event. Visitors can book tickets at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or call the Visitor Services department at 325-7977.
The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is located on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-7977 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
