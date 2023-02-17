As a boy, Wayne TaySha Earles grew up exploring the red sandstone canyons of Canadian County near his home in Cedar Lake. From a passion for collecting arrowheads and interesting stones he wondered if the rose-colored sedimentary quartz could be carved. Earles is a member of the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma.
He’s an artist who learned to draw as a child. His Grandfather Patrick Miller and Uncle Carson Miller were both accomplished artists.
It wasn’t until later in life after a professional career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service that Earles began working with stone.
Through research and hand tool craftsmanship he’s been inspired by the ancient Caddo lithic artifacts unearthed largely from the Spiro Mounds in northeastern Oklahoma.
Earles’ sons Chase Earles and Chad Earles are each artists who encouraged their father in his current career making cultural stonework and contemporary stone jewelry.
“They knew I’d briefly displayed my photography at arts festivals and I think they guessed I’d like to do some type of art again,” Earles said. “Especially since they were really into their art at festivals, events and on their websites. I think they thought it would be nice for all of us to be together at arts festivals. I decided the same thing after finding that stonework art was an interesting possibility.”
Using soapstone, pipestone and alabaster, Earles makes exquisite replications of the ceremonial maces, batons and banner stones turned up by archeologists and typically only seen behind museum glass. His jewelry includes stone pendants, necklaces and chokers.
Earles works stones with rasps, files and sandpaper, eschewing any power tools.
“My sons suggested I take a shell engraving class and later I tried a new art called precious metal clay,” Earles said. “But neither really caught my interest.”
He settled on stonework as a way to showcase the Caddo designs of his ancestors. Elegant in their simplicity the motifs reflect the nature seen around them in the sky, animals and landscapes.
He began selling his work in 2015. Earles is now an award winning artist with several first place awards from juried art exhibitions across Oklahoma.
He has been a presence at Jacobson House art markets here in Norman for several years along with the Caddo festivals at OU’s Sam Noble Museum of Natural History.
“I don’t consider myself a sculptor,” Earles said. “I’m more a carver or engraver of stone art. What I did that was different from other artists was to engrave ancient Caddo pottery designs on my stone art.
“Either full, partial or slightly modified designs to fit the stone’s shape. Sometimes these were ancient shell carving designs. I call them contemporary art but they have traditional cultural designs on them.”
Earles often uses his work as a springboard with patrons for referring them to his sons’ art. Chase is a celebrated Caddo potter and Chad a painter whose creativity sometimes even appears on skateboard decks and wall murals.
The Earles sons’ work is in museums and gracing communities here and around the nation.
Their dad is very proud of them. Earles also derives great satisfaction from being part of Oklahoma’s Caddo creative community.
“It’s an amazing feeling, especially since we’re a small tribe of around 5,000 or so,” he said. “We mostly know and support each other since there are so few of us.”
Earles has developed a following with art collectors both in and out of state.
“When I first started my stonework I didn’t know if it would be valued or would sell,” Earles said.
Today he’s closing in on nearly one hundred pieces of stone jewelry sold at events such as the recent Caddo Festival at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.
The cultural items such as ceremonial maces are pricier museum-quality work. They are fine links in tribute to a proud and majestic civilization.
“When I made my first larger art piece, a garfish effigy monolithic axe, inspired by one of two that were ever found at Spiro Mounds, I couldn’t believe how smooth its creation went,” Earles said. “Even though it was quite a task to tackle. But after finishing the piece it felt so right, it was like it wanted to be made.
“With each creation of the cultural stonework art, my awe and appreciation grows with this art that my ancestors created without using modern metal tools, just other harder stone. I use softer stones, so this only increases my appreciation for what they could do and did. The more I make the more I’m convinced it’s what I should be doing, continuing Caddo art and not letting it fade away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.