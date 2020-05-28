Singer/ songwriters bring well-crafted tunes downtown

Dylan Flanner is a hands-on guy. When not remodeling structures with his carpentry skills he’s writing original songs performed while playing guitars and other instruments. Flanner with back-up vocalist and songwriter Caroline Grace will be on stage for an 8 p.m. show June 3, at the Red Brick Bar, 311 E. Main Street.
“I’ll be playing acoustic guitar and Caroline will be singing harmony vocals,” Flanner said. “We’ll be playing mainly original songs with a few covers thrown in.”
Flanner is based in the Kansas City, Missouri metro area where he got his start playing coffee shop open mic shows and art walk night galleries. The area is known for its inimitable blend of artistic refinement with Missouri mule strength and perseverance.
“I like to think that my lyrics are rooted in the grit of life,” Flanner said. “It’s suffering and triumph. Typically I write in a narrative style, honing in on my day to day experience.”
He specializes in focusing on simple encounters or incidents that indeed illustrate life’s complexities.
“I’m working on an EP now where all four songs are about heartbreak that happened a couple of years ago,” he said. “It’s more about getting over the experience than getting over the person who broke your heart.”
Flanner recognizes that any successful repertoire needs more than sad sack songs.
“Actually ‘Carved in Stone’ was written from the perspective of now I’m here after the heartbreak and I’m better for it,” he said. “Also my childhood and adolescence have inspired a lot of my songs along with things that people say to me.”
A composition titled “Make Me an Old Man” was inspired by his grandmother.
“I called her one day when I was struggling and in one of those modes feeling like music might not be my option,” Flanner said. “I think every working musician has those days when you feel like throwing in the towel but you know you never could.”
Grandma gave him an invaluable pep talk.
“She said Dylan, you know you’ve got to quit worrying about that kind of thing, it’s going to make you an old man,” he said. “Her words made that entire song happen. When someone is important to me, things that they say typically can inspire songs.”
Flanner and his harmony vocalist Caroline Grace are an item. He provided a personality sketch of her.
“She’s very easy-going and laid-back,” Flanner said. “Caroline brings a smile to other people with her smile. She’s outgoing more than me when it comes to talking to folks at venues. Caroline is very personable.”
Grace is also a writer with a small songbook and they’ll be performing some selections from it.
“This will be her first time hitting the stage full-throttle,” he said.
Flanner grew up in a small Missouri town south of Kansas City.
“There’s not a lot of songwriters or people either in Harrisonville,” he said. “I went to high school there where sports is everything. But I was in a great band program with music mentors. It really shaped me musically. Writing, composing and playing my instrument.”
The lure of the nearby big city included being part of a songwriter’s circle with a wealth of talent.
“A gal who is a great painter named Ruthie Becker owns a place called Gallery 504 in the Crossroads,” Flanner said. “I was lucky to play some First Friday art walks in her space. She also hosted a songwriter circle and I looked up to everybody there.”
The exposure to others with a similar bent encouraged him to make songwriting more than just a hobby.
“It provided the moments when I knew I was made for doing this,” Flanner said. “Kansas City has a great songwriting community. It would take a lot of convincing for me to go to Nashville.”
Flanner has used the pandemic-mandated downtime to sharpen his recording skills in a home studio.
“I got all the equipment I need and it’s nice to sit at my coffee table, open the Mac book, play my guitar and record there,” he said.
The Red Brick Bar performance is part of the Flanner duo’s first solo tour. It will also be the first time either artist has played in Norman.
