Straight-up, no chaser: Norman’s The Whiskey Gingers release new album

Personal relationships often lead to significant artistic alliances. That’s what contributed to formation of Americana music trio The Whiskey Gingers. Founders Jess Crothers and Jenny Bendure met here a few years ago at the SongWriters Association of Norman.
“Jess is just super-cool,” Bendure said. “I met her at S.W.A.N. in 2017. She showed up from New York. The songs that she sang were really passionate and heartfelt, she has a great voice and a vulnerability about her that makes you want to go up and find out what that’s all about.”
Those qualities along with an attractive stage presence made Bendure want to meet the recent Hudson Valley arrival. Crothers was similarly eager to learn about her sister songwriter.
“I’ve been in the music scene in New York and now Oklahoma for about fifteen years,” Crothers said. “And I just remember seeing Jenny on stage and how confident she was. I really appreciated that. She had a saxophone she played which can be really hard when you’re a woman in the music world. I immediately wanted to meet her.”
The pair hit it off and formed The Whiskey Gingers as an acoustic duo in spring, 2018. They made it a trio adding singer/ songwriter Michael Bendure of Heartbreak Rodeo on bass and vocals later that summer.
“The band came out so much better than we expected,” Jenny said. “I think we write good music and our lyrics are relatable and have substance to them. They’re from experiences we’ve all had. We have good melodies and hooks. The music is good.”
It’s been a product of the personnel’s frank simpatico.
“None of us are afraid to bring anything to the table when it comes to music,” Crothers said. “Because we know we’re going to be met with an honest response good or bad. That’s probably my favorite thing about the whole project.”
The trio have become close friends from their artistic endeavor.
“We’re a family now,” Michael said. “You can tell that from our live performances or listening to the CD. There’s a trust and familiarity we’ve earned from working together the past few years, that has drawn us together as musicians. The relationship comes across in the music.”
This year The Whiskey Gingers released an ambitious new album titled, “You Should Know.” It has thirteen original tracks with collaborative songwriting credits going to all three members. A dozen other local musicians contributed to the sound. The disc was recorded and produced by Terry “Buffalo” Ware at Buffarama Studio. It was mixed and mastered by Carl Amburn at The Mousetrap. Both are Norman institutions.
“The thread that ties everything together is Terry Ware,” Michael said. “My other project Heartbreak Rodeo had done an album with him a few years ago and just loved the experience. The musicality that he brought to the table was great. Jenny and Jess were completely on board to work with him. We hire Ware to be our producer and engineer but what we get besides is all of his musicianship. He does all the added-on musical stuff for fun. Setting up all the gear is what we pay him for but that’s not why he does the work.”
Undoubtedly Ware enjoys working with competent and creative musicians. The level of maturity and virtuosity is evident in The Whiskey Gingers’ songs.
“Our songs are little bits of life pulled together,” Crothers said. “The good, bad and ugly of relationships, the patterns we see and troubles we hit. There are stories in every song.”
The trio have learned to write these compositions sharing the strengths of each.
“Jess writes very metaphorically with imagery for physical things,” Jenny said. “Michael writes like that, too. I write literally with straightforward lines. It’s hard for me to write outside my own experience. The great thing about this project is that it blends those writing styles. I think we make interesting and relatable songs.”
Crothers is a welcome addition to the Norman music scene and she notices a difference from New York and previous residence in Olympia, Washington.
“I was surprised after moving here by what I found,” she said. “The artists here are really supportive of each other. Oklahoma is very grounding and gives you the space needed to complete projects.”
