University of Oklahoma School of Music presents violinist Sean Yung-Hsiang Wang in a recital with Stephanie Leon Shames. The performance will be 3 p.m. Sunday in Pitman Recital Hall of Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St.
Shames, a visiting instructor in collaborative piano, will perform on piano. The program includes Ludwig van Beethoven's "Sonata No. 6 in A Major," Nikos Skalkottas' "Sonata for Solo Violin" (1925), Maurice Ravel's "Sonata No. 2 in G Major" and two selections from "Porgy and Bess" by Gershwin, transcribed by Jascha Heifetz.
Wang will conduct a violin master class at noon Sunday in Pitman Recital Hall. This event is open to the public with complimentary admission.
Wang is a violinist, conductor and music historian. His repertoire ranges from Baroque music (on period instruments) to contemporary compositions. He teaches at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he is music director of the Longy Conservatory Orchestra, chair of the strings department, and a member of the violin faculty.
Advance tickets are $5 for student and $9 for adults and can be purchased by phone at 325-4101 or in person through the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center. Tickets are $10 at the door. For accommodations, call the OU Fine Arts Box Office at 325-4101.
