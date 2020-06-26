'Way I See It' focuses gaze on Norman

Hilton Price has been shot dead and it’s a mystery who the murderer is. That’s the premise for a just-released crime novel titled “Way I See It” written by Steve “Wampus” Reynolds. The author is well known for being a stand-up comedian and host of local live now podcast variety and talk show, The Steve Reynolds Program. He’s also cheesemonger at Forward Foods. Reynolds spoke with the Transcript about writing the book, its setting in Norman and how being a bad shot may be a clue.
“It’s my first crime novel and it’s set here in Norman in November 2019, which seems so long ago” Reynolds said. “Crime novels are a genre I gravitate to.”
As a reader he noticed the importance of where the action in books happens and how that contributes to the atmosphere.
“You learn about cities and their history,” he said. “Since I know Norman I thought it would be a good place to set it and have a demographic of people who come here for college and then just somehow stay.”
The story centers on Cole Posel whose childhood best friend Hilton Price has been murdered. A former classmate named Robin whose husband is pastor of a large church helps Posel sift through veiled elements in the life Price was deprived of. Turns out Norman has a few secrets of its own. The intricately woven plot contains themes of friendship, maturation and why people stay connected to university towns.
“They go around asking questions of the people who knew him,” Reynolds said. “The things they discover is part of the story.”
Protagonist Posel has no background in law enforcement. He was an English major at the University of Oklahoma with no desire to teach and is living off an inheritance.
The author describes his writing style as hard-boiled. Crime does not pay and there are no happy endings.
“It was a deliberate choice because of the subject matter,” Reynolds said. “Even the title is hard-boiled.”
The novel was essentially a solo project with no publisher, agent or editor. Friends reviewed early drafts of the novel. He completed the book in a matter of months.
“I’ve never done a project this labor intensive alone,” he said. “I did it all myself in part because everyone’s routines have been altered so drastically because of the pandemic. It’s a debut novel and I'm proud of how it turned out.”
Self-motivation and caffeine were key to start writing every day. He composed mid-day and into the night averaging 1,400 words daily. Mirroring the best writers, Reynolds drew from what he knows about Norman.
“Many of the conversations involve OU football,” he said. “There’s a downtown diner that the opening scene is in. There are bars mentioned. Posel complains about the historic district that he lives in that I think you’ll figure out pretty quickly. There’s a mega-church that isn’t specifically inspired by any one of them. I think people will enjoy the plot and it does have a feel.”
Way I See It’s victim was murdered in a fashion wholly appropriate to Oklahoma.
“He was shot twice,” Reynolds said. “It’s apparent it wasn’t a professional who did it because he was shot in two places where it doesn’t kill him. That’s part of the investigation that he may have been killed by someone he knew.”
The protagonist turned amateur sleuth lacks faith in the Norman Police Department.
“The NPD in this story not the real NPD, has several unsolved homicide cases in their history,” Reynolds said. “That distrust figures into the plot and urges him on to investigate his friend’s murder. Killers often go unsuspected and that can be seen in this book for sure.”
The murder is solved at the conclusion of Way I See It.
“I liked fitting the pieces together,” Reynolds said. “And the surprises in the process where you realize something more profound about the characters. I liked how I got very emotional while writing one scene near the end. There’s an amazement that I built a world that these people move around in and the sense of completion was really nice.”
Way I See It is available in paperback form at Amazon. Also in retail shops Stash in Norman, Literati Press Bookstore in the city and as an e-book at all on-line outlets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.