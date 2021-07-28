Norman will have a new Emergency Operations Center after a close vote by the City Council approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
After a 9-3 vote, the proposed facility will see $9.5 million of ARPA funds to cover a shortfall in the $15 million project that has been “kicked down the road,” some said Tuesday night.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler and Ward 4 Lee Hall voted no. All three said they supported the project, but raised concerns about timing and the use of ARPA funds for it.
The subject has drawn criticism from local groups who wanted the council to use the funds for community programs and projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Transcript reported. A vote on the proposed funding for the EOC was postponed on May 25, 2021, but gained favor during the council retreat on July 17.
Studley raised the question about the urgency of the vote when the community had more pressing needs resulting from the pandemic.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the city has part of the funds in bonds from 2015, and passed its deadline to spend down the funds three years after the issuance of that money. The city faces scrutiny from the Internal Revenue Service, Francisco said, and it could impact the city’s ability to finance bonds, especially if the city was cited for the violation.
Local CPA and former councilor Robert Castleberry said the urgency comes from the possibility that the city would have to pay taxes on the interest if cited.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the city will likely face even higher construction costs if Congress adopts an infrastructure bill, “because the demand for labor and construction materials will go up.”
He also added that because the city will not spend the ARPA funds until next year, if other money becomes available, then the $9.5 million can be reallocated to other projects.
Hall, in a prepared statement she read during final comments, mentioned the increase in costs as a reason to wait for a more favorable time.
A dispatcher who works for the city spoke up during public comments about the conditions dispatchers work in. He cited the smell of raw sewage, dilapidated office equipment, unsafe parking conditions and an insufficient staff to handle call volume.
Concerned resident Dan Munson said Moore’s dispatch had to take 45 calls during the April 2021 hailstorm, a claim that Norman Police Department spokesperson Sarah Jensen confirmed to The Transcript following the meeting. Munson also warned that the longer it takes for dispatch to take a call, the higher the risk of death for those in need of medical services.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told Ward 3 Kelly Lynn that because the existing dispatch center is not ADA compliant, it is possible that the city could be at risk of litigation. Lynn also pointed out that every resident who spoke on the EOC was in favor of it.
Hall said she wanted to wait until the Aug. 27 meeting to “create a full list of funding priorities for our community.” She also noted the city is validating the use of the ARPA funds using U.S. Department of the Treasury interim guidelines, as the final guidelines will be released “in a few weeks.”
Clark said it was time for the council to “literally put our money where our mouth is” for a project that will benefit all Norman residents.
In other business, the council approved a 96-home development addition planned unit development known as Pine Creek, to be located between Porter Avenue and Tecumseh Road.