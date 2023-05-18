Longfellow Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were briefly placed on a secure perimeter Thursday, after police were called about a suspicious person acting erratically.
Norman Police received a report at 1:23 p.m. of a suspicious person showing signs of erratic behavior in the 200 block of North Cockrel Avenue, according to a department statement.
“Officers responded and spoke to the individual who was determined to just be walking through the area,” police spokeswoman Sarah Schettler said in the statement.
Tim Taff, whose 12-year-old son is a Longfellow student, first learned of the issue when his son texted him at 1:31 p.m. Thursday. He said he got the text every parent fears.
“We are in lockdown. It’s a secure perimeter type of lockdown. Someone is on our campus or at Jefferson,” his son texted.
Stuck in line having his car serviced, Taff texted to ask about details, including the schoolhouse doors.
“Yes, the doors are locked,” his son texted.
Taff was en route to Longfellow at 215 N. Ponca Ave. when his son texted again.
“We’re out of lockdown,” his text read.
The rumor emerged that the suspect may have been a homeless person possibly affected by drugs and acting erratically, including removing his clothes. But Schettler said the person who called in reported they thought the individual had taken off their socks.
The individual was “fully clothed upon our arrival,” Schettler said.
No law enforcement action was taken. All secure perimeter measures were lifted once officers contacted the individual, the release stated.
Taff said he’s more alarmed about the incident than his son. He said the boy took it all in stride.
“It’s super scary. I’m just fed up,” Taff said. “We’ve got to do something about this homeless situation.”
He said he is fully prepared to protect his children and other school children.
“The hardest part is having a straight face and saying, ‘You’re safe, son,’” Taff said.
The incident happened after a report Monday of “erratic driving behavior” in the 1900 block of West Boyd Street. Norman police are still investigating a threat made against an Alcott Middle School staff member in connection with the driving incident.
Norman Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment about the latest incident.
