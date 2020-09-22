OKLAHOMA CITY — Brian Lee Foster, 51, of Norman, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison for not filing his federal income tax returns for calendar years 2012 and 2013, and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, Timothy J. Downing, United States attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, said.
Foster was the CEO and director of gaming for the four Lucky Star Casinos until early 2014. On Oct. 8, 2019, Foster was charged with willful failure to file a federal tax return for calendar years 2012 and 2013. According to court filings, Foster earned more than $2.4 million in gross income during those two years, but did not timely file federal income tax returns. On Oct. 24, 2019, Foster pled guilty to willfully failing to file a federal tax return for 2012 and 2013.
United States Magistrate Judge Suzanne Mitchell sentenced Foster Tuesday to 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release. In addition, Foster was ordered to pay $1,047,241 in restitution to the IRS for taxes owed for 2012 through 2018. In imposing the sentence, Judge Mitchell noted the nature and circumstances of the offense. Foster must self-surrender to federal prison on Oct. 26, 2020.
These charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Brown.
