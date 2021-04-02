The Exchange Club of Norman recognized and honored victims of child abuse in Cleveland County and across the nation with a tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening, kicking off National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Exchange Club of Norman has adopted the tradition of lighting a tree with blue lights to serve as a reminder of child abuse in April, when child abuse awareness is generally signified with a blue ribbon.
The ceremony took place in person this year, after a virtual lighting last year due to COVID-19.
Exchange Club of Norman President Greg Roberts spoke at the event, acknowledging the prevalence of child abuse nationwide and in Cleveland County. Within the last year, there have been 749 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect in Cleveland County, Roberts said.
“Each light represents a confirmed case of child abuse or neglect in Cleveland County in the past year,” Roberts said. “Last year, there were 656,243 cases of child abuse nationwide.”
Roberts said when one hears a number that large related to an issue like child abuse, it’s easy to feel helpless, like there’s nothing that can be done to change those numbers.
He said through the support of investigative agencies such as Mary Abbott House, Bethesda and Crossroads Youth and Family, anyone can make a difference.
“We can also become mentors to children in need through the teen reach adventure camp at Royal Family Kids, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club of America or Community Action Ministries,” Roberts said.
Roberts announced at the ceremony that the Exchange Club of Norman will be providing funding to six organizations that help to better the lives of children.
The organizations receiving grants this year are the Citizens Advisory Board, the Center For Children and Families, Community Action Ministries, Mary Abbott Children’s House, Royal Family Kids and Bethesda.
Every time someone becomes a foster parent, opens up their home as a respite foster home, or volunteers to build a bed or collect, categorize and distribute clothing or supplies, they are helping to make a difference, he added.
“As you pass here during the month of April, take a moment to recognize that this isn’t just a huge overwhelming number, and I encourage you to display a blue ribbon to show your support,” Roberts said. “Let it affect you, let it change you, let it motivate you to do something to serve the least of these.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.