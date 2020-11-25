Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, help is available. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Resources in Oklahoma are available at www.ok.gov/odmhsas/.
After a year which has caused immense amounts of mental strain, the holidays could usually prove to be a break from everything going on in the world.
But this year, pandemic-induced stresses and concerns may make the holiday season more of a struggle for some.
Pam McKeown, senior public information strategist at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said in a press release that holidays can already be a difficult season mentally, but the addition of the pandemic will make them even harder for many.
McKeown released some tips from the department on how to take care of mental health throughout this holiday season.
Even though the CDC has recommended that people not celebrate Thanksgiving with people outside of their immediate household because of COVID-19, McKeown said to remember there are plenty of other ways to connect.
“There are ways to connect with loved ones while staying physically distanced,” she said in the release. “Many families are using video chat, phone calls, or planning virtual gift exchanges and games online to spend time together.”
For those who know someone who may need a letter of encouragement and support this season, letters can be requested at LetterstoOK@gmail.com, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said.
Because of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday won't look the same this year for many. McKeown said in the release that people are not alone in these trying times.
“Lower your expectations for the holidays this year,” McKeown said in the release. “Don’t stress if everything isn’t perfect. Remember, you are not alone — people around the world are experiencing the same dilemma.”
McKeown said it’s normal to feel more emotional than usual right now, but it’s important not to let those emotions boil up inside, and to instead release them in healthy ways.
“Take some time to sort through your emotions by journaling, talking to a friend, or just spending some quiet time alone thinking,” she said in the release. “Once you have a better idea of the specific feelings you’re experiencing, you can start making plans to cope with them.”
As cliche as it may sound, McKeown said people should take the time over this Thanksgiving holiday to be thankful about the little things in life.
“Practice gratitude. Being thankful is a major focus this time of year, and while it may seem harder to find things to appreciate, there is still plenty to be thankful for,” she said in the release.
“Make a conscious effort to regularly identify some things you’re grateful for. It can be something as broad as your health, or something as specific as your favorite song playing on the radio the last time you got in the car.”
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.