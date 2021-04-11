As Oklahoma started administering the COVID-19 vaccine, the state quickly launched into the top 10 in the country in vaccines administered per capita.
But as time has gone on, the original boom in vaccine administration has slowed, and experts say white evangelicals and Christian Nationalists’ vaccine hesitancy is one reason why.
According to the Pew Research Center, 45% of white evangelicals said in late February that they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them the least likely U.S. demographic to receive the vaccine. The same study found that 64% of Black Protestants and 72% of white Americans who don’t consider themselves to be evangelical have already gotten or plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since opening up vaccine availability to any resident or nonresident 16 or older, reporting from KOCO shows that Oklahoma health care providers have held many clinics where more than half the allotted doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone unused.
The unfilled vaccine appointments show in the national rankings, as Oklahoma is now ranked outside of the top 20 states in vaccines administered per capita.
Norma Sapp, a Little Axe resident, said that neither she nor her family will be taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and that she is scared for her friends who have already taken it.
Sapp — who said she “never liked” former President Donald Trump — considers herself a Christian and said her reason for not taking the vaccine stems from her not trusting the people telling her to take the vaccine.
Samuel Perry, a sociologist at the University of Oklahoma specializing in religion and culture, has been researching this movement for a while, and believes that this vaccine hesitancy comes less from evangelicalism and more from the Christian Nationalism movement. Perry considers himself a Christian who is “very much in” evangelical circles.
“There’s an undercurrent of populism among evangelicals that’s associated with Christian Nationalism,” Perry said. “So [there’s] an idea of distrusting elites, a distrusting of scientists and the media and of intellectuals. There’s anti-intellectualism within that, and so there is a tendency to not trust whatever it is that the authorities, the media, the scientists, the CDC and all these government institutions are saying that they should get. Especially now since Biden is in office.”
This skepticism and populist movement is rooted less in Christian Nationalists’ faith and more in a desire to be a part of a political tribe, Perry said.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s like a spiritual thing for evangelicals … I think it has far more to do with political tribes,” he said. “What’s going on at the grassroots level within white evangelicalism now is fully being swept up into this populist moment where you have never felt more victimized by the broader culture, you’ve never felt more targeted and like everybody is out to get you. and now that Biden’s in office there’s just this feeling that like, ‘everybody hates us and we can’t trust anybody, we’re all being canceled.’”
This hesitancy is nothing new — it’s been building over time and came to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry said
“With every Supreme Court decision, [whether it be SCOTUS] overturning the bans against gay marriage [or all those things], they feel kind of targeted now,” he said. “This has picked up within the last, say a little over 10 years since Barack Obama’s presidency.”
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the chief COVID officer at OU Health Sciences Center, said a relatively large demographic in Oklahoma refusing to take the vaccine will prevent herd immunity and possibly prolong the pandemic.
“Obviously the more people who are vaccinated, the less likely it is that the virus can spread from person to person,” Bratzler said.
Doctors will likely always have to consider COVID-19 in their differential diagnosis going forward and know that it will likely always be around, Bratzler said, but this will be intensified if people continue to refuse the vaccine.
“I think the fewer people who get vaccinated, the more likely it is that we will see those types of periodic events where there’ll be a small outbreak where people who get infected,” he said.
In regards to Oklahoma’s early success in vaccine administration, Bratzler said he believes that the people who wanted the vaccine sought it out as soon as they could. Now the challenge is administering it to more people who weren’t as enthusiastic about getting the vaccine.
“Now we’re dealing with either populations of people where it’s more difficult to get to these events where they have to sign up online and places like that, or people that are hesitant or have reasons that they don’t think they want to get the vaccine at this point,” Bratzler said. “And for those groups, I think continued education about the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine is [key].”
Bratzler said he believes that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, coming out and telling Republicans to get vaccinated was huge for that demographic.
“You can’t paint with a broad brush because there are people on both sides of the aisle that are taking the vaccine, but we need to get good information out,” he said. “We need to try to get rid of the incorrect information and the false information that’s on the internet and get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.