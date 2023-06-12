Water, sun and bugs are among summer dangers that pose risks to children. As kids spend more time outdoors, the Cleveland County Health Department is asking parents to watch them closely.
Veronica Tracy, recreation manager for the city of Norman Parks and Recreation Department, said looking after kids at pools and bodies of water can save their lives.
“Children between the ages of 1-4 die from drowning more than any other cause of death,” Tracy said. “Drowning is a super preventable accident.”
She recommends teaching kids how to swim, even at an early age.
“It’s really important for parents to know that drowning is often silent and happens in seconds,” she said.
To increase public water safety, the city is offering families a chance to improve their swimming skills.
Free swim lesson
On June 22, the city will present The World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Westwood Family Aquatic Center, 1017 Fairway Drive, from 9-11:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Participants will receive a free swim lesson, 30 minutes of play time, and a pass for free entry to the park for a future visit.
For information, visit the city’s website at https://www.normanok.gov/residents-visitors/parks-recreation/westwood-family-aquatic-center/worlds-largest-swim-lesson.
Catherine Willis, health educator and injury prevention specialist at the county health department, said drownings also can occur during spring and summer storms.
“Water- and heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet thousands of people die every year from drowning, severe weather events and extreme heat,” Willis said. “Each year, more deaths occur because of flooding than any other hazard related to thunderstorms.”
Mandi Brown, nurse practitioner at Norman Regional Clinic family practice in Oklahoma City, said parents need to remember to keep a fence around their home pools and keep the fence locked unless there is a responsible adult around.
Sun not only threat
Brown said parents also need to prepare for kids to be outside for other summer threats.
“Know what kind of environment you are going to be in,” she said. “If you are going camping, prepare for bug bites, poison ivy, and the sun.
“It’s a good idea to wear long lightweight clothing, long socks or long pants. Take your bug spray with you if you know that’s where you’re going.”
She said many people suffer from severe sunburns every year, but people can avoid unnecessary pain by limiting their exposure to the sun, drinking fluids and applying sunscreen.
“A lot of people don’t realize that you need to reapply your sunscreen,” Brown said. “Some people just put it on once before they go, or they’ll put it on and then jump straight in the pool before it has a chance to dry, and you’re not gonna get your best protection from that.”
Ears and feet
She recommends using sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 50, and cautions people to remember to apply it to the tops of ears and feet, which get direct sun exposure.
“The sun will hit your feet, and you’ll get some pretty bad sunburn,” she said. “I’ve even seen them blistered from the sun.”
Micah Caruso, health educator at the Cleveland County Health Department, said heat-related illnesses can be deadly for those who spend too much time in the sun.
“Heat illnesses are also very common in the Oklahoma summers and can lead to severe short and long-term health issues,” he said. “Examples of heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which are much more common during summertime, when temperatures are much hotter and humid than average.
For those experiencing a heat-related illness, Brown recommends keeping fluids with electrolytes, especially for kids.
“Young kids are the ones who will get dehydrated faster,” she said. “I recommend getting electrolyte replacement drinks for the heat for kids in sports, or just for kids in the heat to stay hydrated properly. Drink water, but get an electrolyte replacement drink, too.”
Brown said other preventable injuries increase in the summer, as kids have more time to play outside in trees and on trampolines.
“We definitely see more injuries in the summer as kids are more active,” she said. “The biggest one is from trampolines.”
She recommends examining old trampolines to make sure the springs are secure and covered with a protective mat. She also recommends using a protective net so kids don’t fall and break a limb or hit their heads on the ground.
