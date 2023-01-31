Norman residents adjusted Monday to sub-freezing temperatures and slick driving conditions, which will close local schools and the county courthouse today.
The city’s street maintenance department has crews on standby ready to treat priority and secondary routes with saltwater brine solution to promote road safety Tuesday and Wednesday, if needed.
Morning precipitation is predicted Tuesday, and crews will continue working throughout the day as needed. According to an update on the City of Norman website, crews will start work at 6 a.m. to assess conditions and respond to localized concerns throughout the city.
Crews will consider altering their schedule if precipitation strengthens throughout Tuesday.
“With forecast for Tuesday/Wednesday having the most potential for precipitation, staff will likely make consideration for 24-hour service schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31, the update stated. “This decision will come based on updated forecast and travel conditions on Tuesday.”
Norman Public Schools is cancelling classes Tuesday, calling it a “traditional snow day” with no instruction taking place. No word yet on whether the district will do the same Wednesday.
The University of Oklahoma cancelled classed around mid-day Monday and later announced that it will move classes online Tuesday. The announcement encouraged students, faculty and staff to be prepared to work remotely in the event class is canceled Wednesday.
Max Unger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma campus, said the storm that moved in early Monday will bring less precipitation than last week’s winter blast, but will be more hazardous to drivers.
Last week, the total accumulation at the National Weather Center totaled nearly one inch of winter precipitation. This week, forecasters are expecting about a quarter inch of frozen liquid equivalent.
“I would say that the roads will be more impacted this week than last week,” Unger said. “The roads last week were just wet. This time, given those cold temperatures through Wednesday, the precipitation, even though it is less, will accumulate immediately, so the impact will be more significant.”
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the temperature in Norman was 21 degrees and the wind chill was 8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service
Unger said Sunday’s temperature drop prior to the freezing sleet and slow will impact roads through the end of Wednesday. He predicted a lull in precipitation Monday night into Tuesday morning, but then another bout of sleet throughout the day, followed by a Tuesday night lull. On Wednesday, he said there is another chance of precipitation before the sun goes down, and on Thursday, temperatures will rise, ending the cold snap.
“Unfortunately, these kinds of episodic waves of precipitation are going to cause problems over the next 24-48 hours,” he said.
He said prior to last week’s snowfall, ground temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s, which kept Cleveland County residents safer on the roads.
“This time we have had colder temperatures prior to the onset of precipitation, so it allows the frozen precipitation to accumulate quickly on the roads,” Unger said.
Joseph Hill, Norman Streets Program manager, said the city is prepared for this kind of weather.
“The City of Norman begins preparations for winter weather well in advance of forecast events,” he said. “For example, in this storm staff began preparing equipment and materials last week knowing this event was on the horizon.
The city began distributing saltwater brine pre-treatment nearly 24 hours prior to the forecast to delay or mitigate icing on roadways.
“The difference from this storm to last is really the temperatures and type of precipitation,” Hill said. “Last event was a very wet snow with temperatures at or above freezing and very good ambient surface temperatures that really prevented any sort of accumulation on streets.”
