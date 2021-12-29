With Omicron spreading rapidly across Oklahoma and new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on quarantine, Oklahoma experts are weighing in on what to do if you test positive.
While Omicron is still new and the science on this variant is still evolving, early evidence shows that for vaccinated adults, it is not as deadly as earlier variants like Delta, Dr. Dale Bratzler said.
Bratzler, the chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma, said the main difference is that Omicron spreads much more rapidly than past variants.
“Omicron variant spreads very rapidly and it replicates, or grows in your airways very rapidly — 70 times faster than the Delta variant,” Bratzler said. “So you get a lot of virus shortly after exposure to somebody who’s affected and because of that, we’re seeing breakthrough infections.”
For breakthrough infections, the likelihood of hospitalization is low, he said. If a breakthrough case does become symptomatic, the symptoms are often minor and cold-like issues like headache, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, etc.
“If you have symptoms, you have to just assume you’re infected until you know for sure,” Bratzler said.
By the time symptoms show up, individuals have already been shedding the virus for a couple of days, he said. Once a test comes back positive, quarantine starts.
New CDC guidance has shortened quarantine to five days for asymptomatic individuals, followed by a five-day period of wearing a mask when around people, he said.
This isn’t a new method, Bratzler said — regardless of the illness, if someone is showing symptoms, going out in public is never encouraged.
“If you’re symptomatic, just like we would tell you whether you have the flu or anything else, if you’re coughing, sneezing, if you have any symptoms, fever or other things, please stay away from other people,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s the flu or COVID — stay away from other people, because that’s how these viruses spread.”
The new CDC guidance also applies to those who are unvaccinated, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from getting the vaccine and the booster, he said.
“(Unvaccinated people) are highly susceptible,” Bratzler said. “This virus will go through unvaccinated people quite rapidly. And the problem for them is their greater risk of hospitalization and complications from COVID.”
The most efficient way to ensure that a case does not turn deadly or complicated is to get vaccinated and get the booster, he said.
Brittni McGill, chief nursing officer at Norman Regional Health System, said that in addition to getting vaccinated, following simple hygiene and health protocols can help slow the spread of this variant.
“Now is the time to prevent the further spread of this virus,” McGill said. “You can keep yourself safe. Remember to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance. The COVID vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing COVID. It also can lessen the severity of COVID if you do still contract it.”