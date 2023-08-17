A pond can be a great asset with multiple uses for a landowner.
A well-constructed and maintained pond can provide water for livestock, good fishing, irrigation for crops, and a beautiful view.
Probably the nicest looking pond I have ever seen was an old farm pond in the middle of an ungrazed pasture. It was spring fed with a natural edge of short, native grasses, a few pond plants covering the surface and little algae.
The natural edge and pond plants buffered the wave action from our Oklahoma winds preventing shoreline erosion.
The natural spring not only kept the pond full but also prevented nutrients like phosphorus from accumulating by flushing the pond. The ungrazed pasture minimized nutrients entering it.
Unfortunately, not everyone would have shared my opinion. Some would have not liked the knee to waist high grasses and thought they would harbor snakes. Bermudagrass mowed at one inch to the pond edge would have been preferred.
Others would have preferred an absence of “weeds” in the pond that would tangle their fishing lines and appear untidy.
These preferences may satisfy a desired aesthetic found at the local golf course, but over time this unnatural state can do more harm than good. Many ponds greater than 10 years old have an eroded shoreline with a drop-off of several inches to several feet. Bermudagrass does not tolerate flooded conditions and will not hold soil at the pond edge.
The removal of floating and submerged plants at the pond edge also removes protection from wave action increasing shoreline erosion.
Algae blooms are caused by excessive nutrient runoff into a pond from fertilized lawns, overgrazed pastures, and crop fields. Short mowing heights around a pond do little to filter the water entering it. If algae blooms become severe, they can cause fish kills.
To address these issues, we must first change the way we think about a pond. A pond is really an ecosystem that should be managed more like a garden than a swimming pool. A compromise must be created between the long-term health of the pond and desired aesthetics. For ponds that are part of a landscape, a three- to six-foot, natural band should be allowed to grow around the pond. This band can be planted with wildflowers and native grasses to improve the appearance. Plants like spike rush which tolerate flooding will establish naturally and help prevent shoreline erosion. Access points can be mowed at various places in this band to allow for fishing. To further buffer wave action, submerged native plants like bulrush and cattails can be allowed to establish naturally. Other submerged native plants like arrowheads and pickerelweed can also be planted for their attractive blooms.
To control algae, multiple strategies are often needed. Allowing floating plants like American pondweed and native waterlilies to shade up to 30 percent of the pond surface can help. An aquatic dye will darken the water reducing light penetration and algae growth. Copper sulfate can be used to kill algae without affecting other plants in the pond; however, it should be used before algae blooms become severe. In severe cases, only one-third of the pond should be treated at a time. Excessive algae breaking down at once can reduce water oxygen levels and cause a fish kill.
The plants growing in and around a pond will require management. Just as shrubs and groundcovers in the landscape can become overgrown, the same is true for pond plants. Submerged plants will not grow in water deeper than three and one-half feet deep. A shallow shoreline due to incoming sediment, livestock access, erosion or poor design can also lead to more plant growth than desired. An ideal shoreline slope has a one foot drop for every three feet as you go into the pond, and a drought can be a good time to deepen pond edges. Plants can be brought under control with manual or chemical controls when they become excessive.
Ponds can be useful and beautiful additions to a property when we properly manage the pond and our expectations of what they should be. OSU and the Natural Resources Conservation Service both have extensive resources on pond management. For more detailed information on the topics in this article, please contact your local OSU Extension office.
