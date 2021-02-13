The National Weather Service is warning of historic and severe winter storms in Norman and across Oklahoma from Sunday until Tuesday.
Due to the weather, the NWS is warning people not to travel on Sunday as road conditions will be severe and dangerous.
“Windy conditions, very cold temperatures, and significant snow accumulations will make driving hazardous and potentially life-threatening, if stranded. Please do not travel [on Sunday],” the NWS said in a Facebook post.
According to the NWS, the wind chill is expected to bring the temperature as low as -20 degrees fahrenheit on Sunday and -15 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and Tuesday.
It is expected to snow at least 5-10 inches through Sunday night, the NWS said.
In addition, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with the Oklahoma National Guard to implement stranded motorist assist response teams throughout the state. These teams will be positioned “strategically” throughout I-44, I-40 and I-35 through Wednesday, the OHP said in a release.
“Despite this effort, there is not enough personnel to be in all places across the state at once,” the OHP said in a release. “.... That is why OHP is asking everyone to stay home. If you absolutely have to get out, let others know your planned route and expected arrival time.”
The OHP also encourages anyone who has to travel over the next several days to check their brakes, wipers, fluids and tire pressure beforehand and to pack warm clothing, blankets, flashlights, ice scrapers and non-perishable food and drinking water.
