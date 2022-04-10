As the city tries to move its homeless shelter out of downtown Norman, officials have made many claims about the facility and its residents.
City staff have proposed the council move to relocate the shelter from 325 E. Comanche St. to 900 E. Main St., near Griffin Memorial Hospital and Le Monde International School. Proponents have argued the new location will put the shelter near mental health and substance abuse services at the hospital and near additional homeless services at nearby Food & Shelter, Inc.
But Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello have pushed back against this recommendation. The councilors claim the shelter would put a criminal element — specifically, sex offenders — near Le Monde.
The Transcript has fact-checked claims about homelessness and the proposed homeless shelter in Norman through interviews and corroboration of statements from public officials.
CLAIM: “Low-barrier” means sex offenders will be able to stay at the shelter.
RATING: False [in Norman, at least]
On his city councilor page, Lynn has argued a “low-barrier shelter” like the one the city is proposing will allow sex offenders to stay there.
“The Mayor and the majority of Council want to put a low-barrier [everyone can come in, even sex offenders and violent offenders, drunk or high] homeless shelter next to a school and other youth services,” he said on his Ward 3 Facebook page.
While low-barrier shelters in other cities have allowed sex offenders to stay there, Ward 4 Lee Hall said the shelter in Norman will not.
“A low-barrier shelter is not equal to a no-barrier shelter. Drugs are not allowed to be used in the shelter. Alcohol is not allowed to be consumed in the night shelter. Registered sex offenders are not allowed to stay at the night shelter,” Hall said at a March 29 study session.
City Manager Darrel Pyle verified Hall’s remarks after the meeting.
CLAIM: Sex offenders are already staying at the shelter, and there are likely unregistered sex offenders staying in Norman.
RATING: Inconclusive
Lynn has asserted that “statistically,” a handful of sex offenders likely stay at the current homeless shelter. The city has more than 20 unhoused sex offenders, according to records, and 266 homeless residents, according to the latest point-in-time count in 2020.
In an April 1 news release, Oklahoma Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, asserted it’s likely there are more sex offenders in Norman’s homeless population.
“While it is always possible that we have sex offenders living in the city who are not registered, NPD investigates all reports or concerns of residency violations within our jurisdiction,” Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said in an emailed response to The Transcript. “We believe that persons should not rely solely on the offender registry as a safeguard against offenses in their community.”
The city doesn’t check sex offender status at the shelter — like other shelters in the Oklahoma City metro area, they require the sex offender to know if they can stay there. As it currently stands, the city has not determined whether sex offenders are staying at the shelter.
Jensen declined to respond to The Transcript when asked what a sex offender would have to do to get into the shelter.
However, unhoused sex offenders are required to check in with NPD weekly — and not sleep at the current shelter, which is within 2,000 feet of two schools — under threat of prosecution.
Pyle has proposed the city update its code to allow shelter workers to conduct background checks on anyone who wishes to stay there. If it does, the city will have signs telling sex offenders to stay away from the shelter, verification at the door and ongoing verification through NPD.
CLAIM: The shelter will bring crime to the area.
RATING: Mixed
Lynn and Tortorello have expressed concern that the shelter will bring not only sex offenders, but violent offenders to the area as well.
NPD has responded to high-profile incidents involving unhoused people at the shelter. On Jan. 20, police shot Isis McMullen after she allegedly shot a man in the face, killing him, and shot another man nonfatally.
On March 31, NPD responded to the shelter for a reported knife fight. A security guard tased one of the two people involved in the fight before police arrived. Following the fight, an area business owner told KOCO News he’s seen multiple fights outside the shelter.
“I think it’s a bad idea to move this thing where the school is,” Tortorello said at the March 29 meeting.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said Le Monde parents have emailed her about unhoused people in the area causing issues in the past but said they couldn’t give specific examples of issues they caused.
Despite these reports, council has not heard complaints from nearby Lincoln Elementary and Longfellow Middle School about the current shelter. At the March 29 Council meeting, Pyle said the schools would have notified the city if the unhoused population had caused them problems.
Food & Shelter, Inc. Director April Doshier has also argued it’s a misconception that crime in the unhoused population is greater than the rate in the housed population.
CLAIM: Sheriff’s deputies can arrest shelter staff if a sex offender is found there.
RATING: Inconclusive
At a March 23 study session, Lynn suggested Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies, who have jurisdiction over the state-owned property that would house the proposed shelter, arrest staff if a sex offender is found on the premises.
Oklahoma law prohibits anyone who has reason to believe a sex offender is in violation of registration requirement and who intends to help them elude arrest to not tell law enforcement, lie to law enforcement or harbor the offender. Lynn’s interpretation of the law puts him at odds with assistant city attorney Rick Knighton, who at the March meeting argued the law would only apply to staff who knowingly help sex offenders elude arrest.
While Sheriff Chris Amason has said he’s “adamantly opposed” to the shelter’s proposed relocation, the sheriff’s office has not responded to request for comment on Lynn’s proposition.
Cleveland County assistant district attorney Travis White declined to give an opinion on this idea because it’s hypothetical at this point.
But White said the District Attorney’s office would prosecute a sex offender if they resided at the shelter because they’d be violating state law.