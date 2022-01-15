Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 17F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 17F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.