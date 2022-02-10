The design for an expansion of Factory Obscura in Norman is less than a year away.
Laurent Massenat, co-founder of the Oklahoma City creative space, said at a Thursday meeting with downtown stakeholders that they hope to have the design for their planned expansion at 118 W. Gray St. rendered in six to nine months. Co-founder Laura Phillips said they are still trying to figure out whether to lease or purchase the now city-owned office building.
Massenat and Phillips did not give a definitive date for the opening at the meeting.
The news follows the factory announcing in May 2021 its plans to bring their experience to Norman the following year. The announcement has been followed with discussion from the city over whether to sell or lease the building to the collective.
Founded in 2017, Factory Obscura opened its first space, “Mix-Tape,” in Automobile Alley, 25 NW Ninth St., in Oklahoma City. The building was a Studebaker dealership in the 30s and 40s, and most recently a creative space for the Flaming Lips.
Phillips said the experience in the space is heavily centered on interaction.
With their expansion into a 25,000 to 30,000-square-foot space in Norman, the founders envision Factory Obscura to take on larger-scale ideas that might not be possible in the 6,000-square-foot building in Oklahoma City.
The collective is also discussing potentially occupying space on Comanche Street, to be used as workshop and educational facilities.
“Our thinking is that the Gray Street campus would be more to draw people from everywhere, and the Comanche [space] would be more for people who are local who are going to The Well to the farm market, and then come over to the factory for a class and be more interactive with the community that’s here,” Phillips said.
The collective also anticipates their expansion into Norman would bring 560,000 guests and 70 full time jobs to the area by 2028.
Beyond job creation, the collective said they look forward to collaborating with local artists and creating a synergy with their existing space in Oklahoma City. They also plan to organize community events where creatives can come to “play and fabricate things.”