An Oklahoma City-based art collective specializing in immersive art that captivates multiple senses has plans to expand its experience to Norman in 2022, the start of what could potentially be a longstanding relationship with the city.
Founded in 2017, Factory Obscura opened its first permanent space — Automobile Alley’s “Mix-Tape” — in what used to be a Studebaker dealership in the 30s and 40s.
In April 2022, the collective will premiere “Synesthesia” at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, an experience inspired by the museum’s permanent collection.
Kelsey Karper, co-founder of Factory Obscura, said the installation will allow visitors to take in the museum’s collection in a way that expands the conventional art viewing experience.
She said the 6,000-square-foot Mix-Tape building is not big enough to hold all the ideas the collective envisioned four years ago, so expansion was inevitable.
Part of that expansion process includes temporary projects in other spaces with partners like the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art in Norman.
Karper said the museum is looking for new ways for people to experience and interpret its permanent collection.
She said the hope is that a collaborative effort with Factory Obscura will attract those who feel a formal art institution isn’t for them, ultimately engaging more people.
“The museum is trying to present the works they have had that might be 100 years old or more, but in a new way that makes you think about it differently,” Karper said.
“Synesthesia,” a sensation some experience in which their senses are crossed, seemed like an appropriate name for the installation, Karper said.
“Some people hear music and they might have visuals of color, or when they see a color, they might hear a certain sound,” Karper said.
While it is not well understood why people experience this sensation, Karper said it encompasses Factory Obscura’s mission to take art from the museum and have people experience it in an unexpected way.
“A painting is two dimensional, but if I walked into it, what would it be like in a three-dimensional space, or what might this photograph smell like?” Karper said.
Experiencing smells with art is new territory for the collective, but Karper said they aim to incorporate the sense in an intentional way with the project.
She said they hope to collaborate on “Synesthesia” with the art department at the University of Oklahoma, where some artists are working with scents specifically.
For the uninitiated, each room in the Oklahoma City Mix-Tape space has a different theme featuring a different feeling or emotion paired with interactive art.
Eventually, Norman residents may have multiple spaces to take in immersive art.
Karper said Norman city leadership is currently in talks with the collective regarding a permanent Factory Obscura space in town.
“We have always had a plan of building what we have been calling internally ‘The Big One,’ and Norman is interested in having us there, so we are still exploring that possibility,” Karper said.
Karper said the city has multiple properties that could be used to generate tourism, economic activity and create jobs, all key components to the Factory Obscura business model.
She also said ongoing talks about a commuter rail connecting Norman, Oklahoma City and Edmond could present an opportunity to experience art in multiple spaces in the same day.
“With The Depot in Norman, one in Oklahoma City and also in Edmond, and this location right on the railroad track — and one of the spaces we are looking at in Norman on the track — it could be a fun sort of connection point where someday you can hop on a train car and visit multiple locations,” Karper said.
