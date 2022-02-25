In as little as 60 days developers can expect to pay 25% more for water connection fees on new construction if the City Council approves an ordinance to raise it in two weeks.
The council reached a consensus on the fee increase during its Tuesday study session. An ordinance will likely be ready for council approval on March 8, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the council. It would take effect 30 days later.
The move comes ahead of April 5, when Norman residents will vote on a 25% water rate increase. Water rates cannot be increased without voter approval while the council sets connection fees for new development.
Water rates and connection fees have not increased since 2015.
Mayor Breea Clark said increasing both rates and fees by the same percentage ensured residents and developers paid their fair share.
“We know that an increase has to happen in the interests of businesses and residents,” Clark said. “We're asking our residents for a 25% increase and it would seem like a fair compromise to ask our businesses for a 25% [connection fee] increase.”
Raftelis in 2016 recommended a fee increase despite two then-recent rate hikes.
Norman raised the combined water/wastewater connection charge of $850 in 2007 to $1,075 in 2015. It then raised the combined fees to $1,275 in 2016 for the most common-sized connection.
In an updated study, Raftelis presented three options to increase revenue. The first plan would rely on indirect potable reuse water in Lake Thunderbird for which an increase in connection fees should total $3,180.
A second alternative would be to purchase more water from Oklahoma City, which would raise the fee to $2,010. The third option would be to drill additional wells, which would warrant increasing the fee to $2,150, according to the presentation.
Clark said the council is required to review rates every two years, but Ward 2 Lauren Schueler noted this policy has not always been followed. Staff told the council too many variables in the unknown cost for new wells and the Lake Thunderbird option would not have fully informed the council to reach a decision.
Walker clarified that the council has had those discussions in the last two years, but the council chose not to increase rates. City Manager Darrel Pyle assured the council that a review of rates and fees would be placed on the agenda calendar for December 2023 or January 2024.
While the council favored the longer-term option of water in Lake Thunderbird, Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said two issues have persisted.
First, the results of an ongoing pilot project to assess the feasibility of placing “highly treated wastewater” back into the lake remain unknown. Second, thus far, Del City and Midwest City, which use water from the lake, are not interested in bearing a portion of the cost of the reuse program.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said based on conversations he has had with both cities in the last seven years, he speculated neither city needs the water.
“They don't have the growth that we have seen,” he said. “They haven't seen a need for more water, so I think for them it's been hard to say they need to add anything to it.”
Clark said there is a committee that has been “working on it” and reserved some hope for future cooperation.
Capital projects
Last November, the council agreed to pursue an increase in the monthly service charge from $7.50 to $9.30 and the rate for 0-5,000 gallons from $3.35 to $4.20.
According to a staff presentation in November, 73% of bills fall into this usage bracket.
Increasing the water rate would net $4.7 million more in revenue. The bump in revenue would help the city finance a $15 million project to install automatic water meter readers and a $17 million well-blending initiative to combine groundwater and surface water to better maintain residual chlorine levels.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn speculated that constituents have expressed reluctance to approve new water rate increases when the city has not yet reached agreements with police and fire unions. Asking voters to approve it ahead of assurances for public safety spending could result in punitive action at the polls April 5, he said.
“I've been in support of this since we did the [July] retreat,” he said of the increases. “But just for your situational awareness … [there’s] a lot of rumbling from constituents that we're asking them to increase their water rates. They have a problem with that when we still don't have contracts signed with police. We want to spend other money on other projects. I'm fully in support of it … I'm just letting you know that not everyone is thinking like that, and it worries me a little bit, on it getting passed.”
Pyle said it would be important for voters to know that money for water projects come out of a completely different “checkbook” than money for public safety.
“Those dollars are separate and don't really overlap much at all,” Pyle said.