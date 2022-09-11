The City of Norman will host an electronics waste recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave., for all city residents.
Event-goers should make their way through the southwest entrance upon arrival and bring proof of residency.
“It is important that we responsibly dispose of electronic waste, as many devices contain hazardous chemicals or materials that can pose great safety hazards to people, animals and the environment,” Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback said.
“The upcoming event will accept a wide variety of items, and we encourage all residents to take advantage of this convenient drive-thru opportunity,” Loudenback said.
Acceptable electronics include: televisions, printers, fax machines, copiers/scanners, laptops/tablets, iPods, MP3 players, audio and video equipment, PC speakers, keyboards, VCR/DVD/CD players, modems and hard drives, cell phones, telephones and computer monitors.
Questions may be directed to 292-9731.
Partnering company United Electronic Recycling is R2 certified and ensures that all personal data is fully wiped during processing.
