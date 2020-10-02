Residents are reminded to put their large household waste at the curb for this year’s Fall Clean-up event.
Bring your old couches, mattresses, dishwashers and other large household waste items to the curb this month for the City of Norman’s annual Fall Clean-up vent. The event kicks off on Saturday for residential customers with Monday polycart service.
Residents should have all items out by 7:30 a.m. on their designated Saturday and may place items at the curb up to a week before their scheduled collection day. The pick-up schedule is:
· Oct. 3 for residential customers who have Monday polycart service
· Oct. 10 for residential customers who have Tuesday polycart service
· Oct. 17 for residential customers who have Wednesday polycart service
· Oct. 24 for residential customers who have Thursday polycart service
· Oct. 31 for residential customers who have Friday polycart service.
Rural customers can participate in the collection by calling the Sanitation Division for an appointment at 329-1023 before their scheduled Saturday. Residents can also dispose of items on October 10 at containers located at the American Legion, 156th NE and State Hwy 9, or Alameda Market, 7500 Alameda Drive. These two drop off locations are for City of Norman trash service customers with a copy of the city trash bill or current driver’s license.
There are no charges or fees for the fall clean-up service. Items that are not available for collection during the event include yard waste, remodeling or demolition debris, fence panels or junk cars. Cleanup items should not be placed in trash carts, wagons or wheelbarrows.
Hazardous waste such as tires, batteries or paint cannot be accepted during the fall residential clean-up. Commercial construction debris is also not included in the fall cleanup but will be accepted at the transfer facility at the normal gate rate.
Residents who prefer to haul their own household items during fall clean-up can take them to the transfer station at 3901 S. Chautauqua. The transfer station will be open and free on these Saturdays for any Norman sanitation customer who shows a current utility bill or a driver’s license with a Norman address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.