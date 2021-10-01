As the University of Oklahoma prepares for its first away game this season, Norman is gearing up for a weekend full of activities and events for the whole family.
Residents can look forward to Touch A Truck, the OU Westheimer Aviation Festival, Christmas Market at the Farm, a Norman Philharmonic concert and Farm Girl Fair on Saturday or Sunday.
VisitNorman communications manager Stefanie Brickman said she’s excited to see all the local offerings return to create a packed weekend of activities.
“We’re just glad all of these events are back and happening in the same weekend to make it a really festive, fall fun weekend,” Brickman said.
Residents can get updated event schedules at visitnorman.com or on the VisitNorman app. Read on to learn more about all of this weekend’s offerings.
Aviation Festival
The 15th annual OU Westheimer Aviation Festival will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the airport, 1700 Lexington Ave. Entry and parking are free.
Lance Lamkins, Max Westheimer airport administrator, said lots of static airplanes will be out on the ramp, including a Sears jet and aircraft, OU Warriors planes, an L-39 Ukranian-built military trainer aircraft and planes from Norman fire and the OU Police Department.
The Central Oklahoma Radio Control Society will show off radio-controlled aircraft drones and share the accompanying rules, while OUPD will present a bomb dog demonstration.
The Sooner Flight Academy will have tents and STEM demonstrations for children. OU mascots Boomer and Sooner, ponies, RUF/NEKs, pom quad members and the Sooner schooner will all attend. The festival will also offer two food trucks.
Unlike previous years, Lamkins said the control tower will be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.
He said last year’s festival was planned, but pandemic restrictions forced it to go virtual.
The event opens up the airport so the public can see the state’s second largest industry up close and “experience the growth and knowledge that is aviation,” Lamkins said.
The festival also helps the airport encourage STEM education and “keep the next generation of ‘wow’ that comes along with aviation,” which is difficult to do from a behind a fence.
“To watch a kid’s face light up makes it all the worthwhile to have the event,” Lamkins said.
Touch A Truck
The 16th Touch A Truck will run 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St., with a quiet hour from 9 to 10 a.m. for children sensitive to loud sounds.
Hosted by the Pioneer Library System Foundation and community partners, the event lets kids get inside about 25 vehicles like fire trucks, police cars, the library system’s Maker Mobile, front-end loaders and 18-wheelers.
A donation of $2 per child is suggested, with proceeds going to the PLS Foundation in supporting the county’s branch libraries.
Christian Potts with the library system’s marketing and communications office said there will be about 20 participants Saturday, which is a little less than past years. The reduced number is intentional — it will let participants spread out and take care in the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused last year’s event cancellation.
He said organizers are encouraging social distancing and requesting attendees be mindful of others during the hands-on learning opportunity.
“Certainly, safety is first in mind for us,” Potts said.
For more information, visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org or the PLS Connect App.
Christmas Market at the FarmThe third annual Christmas Market at the Farm will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Christmas Tree Farm, 4091 E Franklin Road.
With $5 admission, attendees can shop from 40 local vendors and six food trucks, hear two musical acts, see a magician perform, watch disc dogs perform tricks, and buy pumpkins and gift shop merchandise. A bounce house will be available for children.
Second Chance Animal Shelter and St. Francis Animal Resource Center will also have adoptable pets available. A portion of gate fees will support the St. Francis Animal Resource Center, which provides free pet care for people struggling financially.
Jesse Wells, who co-owns the farm with his wife Katy, said the tree farm is open for Christmas tree sales Nov. 26 through Christmas, or until trees are sold out.
He said the market helps support local business owners and vendors, and is a great kickoff to fall.
“We’re supporting the community out here,” he said, noting that vendor numbers have grown since the first market, which hosted 15 vendors.
He said hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing is encouraged.
Information is available at Wells Christmas Trees or Christmas Market at the Farm on Facebook and Instagram.
Norman Philharmonic
The Norman Philharmonic will kick off its 11th season at 3 p.m. Saturday at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd.
Richard Zielinski, a veteran educator who helped found the group, will conduct the concert, which will include Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 and Handel’s Organ Concerto No. 1, among other works. Zielinski also serves as music director at McFarlin.
Other philharmonic shows are planned for Jan. 14, Jan. 17 and May 20, 2022.
Farm Girl Fair
The seventh annual Farm Girl Fair will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the co-owners’ ranch property at 3500 NW 72nd in Norman.
The event will feature more than 60 crafters, makers and collectors, a kid fair with more than 25 children vendors, live musicians and four food trucks. Musical acts will include Norman-based Big Train and the Loco Motives, The Whiskey Gingers and Heartbreak Rodeo and Tulsa’s Steve Liddell.
The $5 admission supports Norman Young Life, a Christian ministry for children and teens; proceeds will help cover the cost for kids to attend summer camp.
Co-founder Carol Bauman said the last six fairs have raised more than $26,000 for Young Life.
She said the fair helps bring the community together and offers vendors a platform to share what they do.
“[We] try to provide a humble artisan affair or an old-time feel on the farm,” Bauman said, encouraging residents to come out and support local vendors and the community.