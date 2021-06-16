The mothers of the three Moore High School runners killed in a 2020 hit-and-run took the stand on the first day of the driver’s trial Wednesday.
Max Townsend is charged with three counts of second degree murder, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.
The crash killed Rachel Freeman, 18, Kolby Crum, 18, and Yuridia Martinez, 16.
Freeman was a senior at MHS and had already signed to a school in Arkansas, her mother said on the stand.
“Her official signing was supposed to be Feb. 5… Obviously she wasn’t able to make it,” said Jodie Freeman, mom of Rachel Freeman.
During opening statements, the state laid out why they believe Townsend should be found guilty on all charges.
“The evidence before will show you that he acted with imminently dangerous conduct that endangered the lives of the children who were running outside of the Moore High School,” Assistant District Attorney Christy Miller said during opening statements. “He did these things, I’m going to show you, with a total disregard for the safety of those who were running down the street.”
Miller said the aftermath of the scene at Moore High School on Feb. 3, 2020 looked “like a bomb went off.”
“The evidence is also going to show you that it had an impact on everybody out there, because the devastation that he left behind affected all of those kids,” Miller said.
According to Miller, doctors found traces of alcohol and THC in Townsend’s blood following the crash.
In the defense’s opening statement, Kevin Butler, Townsend’s attorney, said while there was alcohol in his client’s system, his blood alcohol content was .06 — a level that would not warrant a DWI in Oklahoma.
The day of the hit-and-run, Townsend was traveling from Muscogee to Moore — a two hour trip — to plan a funeral for his son, who died the day before.
Butler said Thursday that Townsend claims he went unconscious, which caused him to hit students and crash the car. Townsend, according to his lawyer, claimed he took a sip of Red Bull, choked on the drink, rolled down his window to spit out the Red Bull and immediately fell unconscious.
“He never even had the opportunity to form the criminal intent necessary to do this,” Butler said. “Max Townsend did not have a depraved mind due to THC or alcohol or anything else that caused him [to crash], because he was traveling perfectly fine for two-and-a-half hours.”
Yuridia Martinez’s mother Erika took the stand Thursday and began crying when the assistant district attorney showed her a picture of her late daughter.
“I left work to go up to OU Medical to see her,” Martinez said when asked what she did when she heard her daughter was hit. “I kept thinking, ‘She’s going to be fine. There’s nothing wrong with her. This kind of thing doesn’t happen to us. This can’t happen to us. Maybe she just has a broken leg.’”
After her daughter came out of surgery, Erika and her family received the news that Yuridia had died, she said.
“She passed away at 9:49 a.m.,” Martinez said.
Trial went on recess after all three mothers gave their testimony, and will re-convene for the state’s next witness at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
