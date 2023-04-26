The annual Norman Lions Club Carnival operated by Great Plains Amusements returns Thursday as part of the Norman Music Festival.
Longtime Lions Club member Bill Purcell said the carnival is an important fundraiser for the organization, which has a 60-year relationship with the amusement ride company.
“There are now three generations of the Lujan family involved in the operations of the carnival,” Purcell told The Transcript. “They do an excellent job of maintaining rides that are safe and fun for all ages.
“The food booths are well-managed and clean, and the carnival game attendants are trained to operate them in a way that makes participation, especially for children, the right blend of challenge, fairness and fun.”
Carnival customers can purchase individual tickets or wristbands, which cost $30 per session and allow for unlimited turns on the Ferris wheel and any other rides.
The first session begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, and wristbands will stop working at 10 p.m. Wristbands for the Friday session will be sold from 6-11 p.m. The carnival will host two sessions on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6-10 p.m.
Wristbands stop working at 11 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Friday night and can’t be used from one session to the next.
Those who prefer the culinary scene can enjoy turkey legs, squeezed lemonade and limeade, Indian tacos, cotton candy and other snacks.
“You can pop a balloon with a dart, you’ve got machine gun alleys, you’ve got the duck pond,” said Lisa Lujan, a representative of Great Plains Amusements. “It’s just a family fun atmosphere. It’s a way for people to take their minds away from where they are.”
Based in Rush Springs, Great Plains Amusements travels to 33 locations in Oklahoma and surrounding states every year. The company visits one site every week during spring, summer and early fall.
Lujan said the company has been in husband Robert Lujan’s family for three generations. He is a certified ride inspector, and makes sure all attractions are safe, rain or shine, she said.
“This is all I’ve ever done. This is all Robbie’s ever done, and all his dad’s ever done,” she said.
Don Steveson, a past president of Norman Lions Club, said this event is important because it raises money to help the service organization accomplish its goals.
“We all chip in for the carnival each year because it’s our number one fundraiser, and that money goes to providing eyeglasses and eye exams for everyone in Cleveland County that qualifies for those services,” he said.
Accuweather is predicting drizzle throughout the event, but Steveson said that won’t dampen the start of the festival or operations. He is encouraging folks to support the carnival, even if they need to bring a raincoat or umbrella.
“The weather doesn’t always cooperate,” he said. “So when the weather’s good, we do a little bit better, but we are a 101-year-old club here in Norman. I wouldn’t worry too much.”
