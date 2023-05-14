Riley Cole Johnson loved fast cars. They were his passion, especially his maroon 2008 Corvette.
A self-starter, Johnson taught himself all about cars by reading “everything he could get his hands on,” according to a tribute on his mother’s Facebook page.
At 16, he started his own car detailing business. At 18, he went to work for a car dealership.
“He had a real desk. He took the training. Then he took off,” the tribute continued. “He sold five cars the first week and called all of it a blessing and the fulfillment of a dream.”
Johnson’s life was cut short May 6 when he died in a crash on Interstate 35 driving the car he loved. The Norman North High School senior was 18.
At a celebration of life Friday evening, the love shown Johnson was on display in the parking lot of a church where family and friends gathered to remember him.
Buddies described in the tribute as “loyal as your best dog” decorated their cars with messages of love and loss on the windows.
Last week, is friends took a black seat from Johnson’s Corvette that was removed before the crash, signed it like you would a yearbook, and presented it with a card and flowers to Johnson’s grieving mother.
“He would have loved this,” she said.
“He left the earth doing what he loved,” the tribute continued. “He went fast as if he needed to get to heaven to make sure everything was ready for those he loved.”
