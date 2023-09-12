The First Baptist Church Family Life Center’s ever-popular gymnastics class will cease its operations following the announcement that its instructor of 40 years will retire.
Carol McDade-Conley started teaching gymnastics in 1983, and to celebrate her career, the center is inviting the community to a reception to honor her retirement on Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the center, 300 W. Comanche St.
“When I was a kid, there was no such thing as gymnastics,” McDade-Conley said. “We did tumbling and cheerleading, but there wasn’t any kind of competitive gymnastics at all.”
As a youth, McDade-Conley did cheerleading and as a young adult she worked for the National Cheerleaders Association.
“That’s where I learned more about gymnastics,” she said.
In 1983, she was asked by the church organization what classes she was interested in teaching.
“I gave him a couple of options from dance to gymnastics to whatever, and he said, ‘well, why don’t you do gymnastics?’ and I said ‘OK,’” McDade-Conley said.
She said because she didn’t have her own children, she treated her gymnastics students as if they were her own.
Kayleah Howell, who recently graduated with her bachelor’s degree at the University of Central Oklahoma, is a stay-at-home mom who learned under McDade-Conley since she was 3-years-old. By the time she was 12-years-old, she became a student-teacher until she graduated from high school.
“She is just very passionate about what she did. She did it for a really long time, and she loved those kids like they were her own. And she made an impact on a lot of people throughout her time teaching,” Howell said.
She said her time learning under McDade-Conley influenced her. She enjoyed going to gymnastics, particularly because it wasn’t a competitive organization.
“You just went, tried your best, and had fun,” she said. “There wasn’t any competition. She had a program twice a year for families who wanted to come watch what their kids had learned throughout the year.”
McDade-Conley says the families have supported her throughout the years. She realized she had been teaching as long as she had after her former students started bringing their children to class.
“I’ve had kids have kids, which makes it even more exciting. Their parents will come and say, ‘I remember when I was in here and it was so much fun,’” she said. “It’s been a real blessing, not just to the community, but to me.”
Julia Pace, communications associate at the First Baptist Church of Norman, said McDade-Conley will be missed by her students, current and former.
“She is such a kind and generous woman. And she really got to know each of the families,” Pace said. “She really took the time to get to know each and every student that she came across that was in her program, and the community loves her.”
Pace said the event will be a come-and-go celebration.
“We’re going to celebrate her 40 years of ministry through gymnastics,” she said.
Over the years, students were not necessarily members of the church, as the class was open to anyone in the community
“It wasn’t very expensive,” McDade-Conley said.
She said competitors charge three to four times the price she charged, as her service wasn’t about making money.
Howell said McDade-Conley would make sure those who couldn’t afford it could receive classes.
“It was a lot cheaper than any other place that you could go, and she gave out scholarships,” Howell said.
McDade-Conley said that Pastor Wade Smith announced the class would not continue.
“I started the program and I finished the program,” she said. “That basically was going to be the end of gymnastics at the Family Life Center.”
