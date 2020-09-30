The Norman Farm Market is hosting a blood drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Arena Lobby, 615 E. Robinson Street, Norman, OK.
The first 20 donors will receive $10 in market bucks, to be used on produce, courtesy of the Norman Farm Market Vendor’s Association. Market bucks must be used on Oct. 3 by 12 p.m. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. For more information, please reach out to Norman Farm Market Manager, Kate Cooper, at kcooper@clevelandcountyok.com.
