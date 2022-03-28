A new era for the Norman Farm Market begins this weekend as the market moves downtown from the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
The Norman Farm Market, the longest of its kind in Oklahoma, will enter its 42nd season Saturday in its new home at the county wellness facility, The Well, 210 James Garner Ave.
The market offers a variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers, natural hygiene products and other local goods.
As a mission-based market that aims to strengthen the local food system, Farm Market works with vendors to provide training and opportunities to better ensure success, according to The Well’s website.
The Farm Market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in April through October. Beginning later this year,
The Well will host a “winter market” the second and third Saturday during the off-season.
About the new home
The Well provides vendor amenities including a tem in perature-controlled space and all-year market opportunities, access to electrical outlets anywhere onsite and chairs and tents are provided and set up ahead of time.
More vendors applied for the upcoming season than ever before, said manager Kate Cooper. She said vendors have filled all 88 booth spaces at The Well.
Tara Douglas, director of community engagement at The Well, said those who planned the move to The Well aimed to fill the entire site with market vendors.
Douglas said Cooper “has knocked it out of the park” through supporting existing vendors as they transition to the new space and getting the record number of vendors on board.
Douglas said she appreciated the vendors’ thoughtful input during the construction process of The Well, which helped ensure the facility met their needs.
More than just a market
In addition to infrastructure needs, Douglas said Cooper has incorporated entertainment, education, cooking demonstrations and special events throughout the market season. She said the classes and events that coincide with market days provide the chance for community members to shop and get to know their neighbors.
Cooper said market goers will see a wider array of locally grown fruits, vegetables and locally raised meat than ever before.
“They can also expect a wide variety of prepared food items ranging from delicious breakfast pastries to crockpot meal kits,” Cooper said. “There will be a limited amount of rotating craft items and even a pop-up bookstore.”
Like previous years, April market days generally have cool season crops such as lettuce and radishes because those tend to grow best in cool weather. Cooper said the meat selection typically includes grass or grain fed beef, pork, chicken and lamb.
Cooper said operating out of The Well provides opportunity for the vendors, as the facility embodies wellness and health equity for the community. Health classes are planned during market hours throughout the season, including Kundalini Yoga and nutrition classes.
As part of their commitment to health equity, The Well accepts SNAP and will help seniors sign up for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to get fresh fruits and vegetables.
The market is continuing their relationship with the Double Up Oklahoma program in 2022. The program matches SNAP redemption on a one-to-one ratio up to $20, meaning customers who shop the market using SNAP benefits receive an additional $20 each market day to encourage healthy eating choices.
‘A lot of hard work and planning’
Cooper said preparing for the market has been an undertaking, and it wouldn’t function without the assistance and cooperation from the Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners, the Cleveland County Health Department and every staff member at The Well.
“We have a really great team that truly cares about the community and wants to see it be the happiest and healthiest it can be,” Cooper said.
Douglas said it has been a continuous team effort to ensure the logistics of market days are seamless and the community can access a wide selection of opportunities to better their health and wellness.
“There’s been a lot of hard work and planning that has gone into this year’s season, and we are so excited to have the Norman Farm Market at The Well,” Douglas said.