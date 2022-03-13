Sports arenas are often the subject of feasibility studies that forecast a boost to economic development and an increase in sales tax revenue, but economists across the country say those venues often fall short of those projections.
Cleveland County commissioners have paid Community Sports & Leisure to update a feasibility study from 2015 and 2018 to assess the viability of a mixed-use basketball sports arena in University North Park.
Proponents of the arena have said the project could win sales tax incentives through the Oklahoma Tourism Act, which would forgive state sales tax if the arena can draw out-of-state visitors by 25%. Projects must have $500,000 in operating expenses and cannot adversely affect existing employment in the state.
Three professors from Oklahoma City University studied the economic impact of the Oklahoma City Thunder to the city. Emeritus Professor of Economics Johnathan Wilner studies sports arenas.
The university’s study found some small positives. Professors found a modest positive relationship between “the presence of the franchise and year-over-year growth rate of aggregate sales tax collections, providing some support for the amenity ‘Big League City’ argument.”
“Whether or not that growth in tax revenues was enough to cover the expenses and the opportunity costs is a different issue, but we were at least able to find some positive outcomes in terms of tax revenue,” Wilner said.
But finding a small positive is rare in a sea of studies sport economists have conducted on arenas, Wilner said. In that academic community, Wilner said most sports economists like sports and want to find a “positive spin on these things,” but they “have been horribly unable to do that.”
“There’s occasional evidence that people might see higher property values, which might lead to higher property taxes, but as a general proposition, these things just don’t pan out as economic growth centers,” Wilner said.
Wilner said a winning team can produce better outcomes than a team that underperforms, but the impact to wages is a mixed result. In his co-authored study, he cited a 2010 finding by David and End that “winning NFL teams increase local per capita GDP,” while another 2003 study by Coates and Humphreys found professional franchises show positive and negative wage effects for a neutral outcome. A 2009 Coates study examined the sales tax impacts on four Texas cities’ college football games which revealed “mixed effects, but generally negative and dependent on the opponent in each game.”
Feasibility studies
According to the CS&L initial studies, the proposed Norman arena and entertainment district together could generate as much as $2.1 billion in total spending over a 30-year period and $275 million in total taxes, of which $90 million would account for the arena alone.
While supporters and skeptics alike rely on feasibility studies, Wilner said those studies tend not to actually be tested after the venue is built.
“Rarely are the projections tested after the fact,” Wilner said. “So a good track record [for the company offering the study] often means that the proposal was approved and went forward to development. That is much different than asking if the projected outcomes were achieved in the time frame given.”
Requests for comment from CS&L on its tested outcomes were not immediately returned.
Steven G. Craig, a professor of Economics for the University of Houston, agreed; studies that test feasibility study predictions are few, he said. Studies on post-game seasons for the NFL showed no real financial benefit other than a quality of life amenity and additional draw for existing tourism.
Craig pointed to an academic study of annual sales tax in cities that hosted NFL Superbowl games, which showed “zero bump in the Superbowl years in Superbowl facilities.”
“There’s a pretty careful study about the Superbowl that really shows there’s not much impact,” Craig said. “New Orleans is a tourist city, so on Superbowl [day], the tourists are all football fans. The people that are coming to listen to music in the French Quarter will postpone that [trip] to the next week. So there’s almost no impact on something as big as the Superbowl. The football fans just supplant the tourists that are already there. Hotel rates go up — in most cases, those are national chains and that money doesn’t stay locally in most cases anyway.”
An arena model
The arena could get a head start on revenue if the University of Oklahoma’s Athletic Department agrees to be an anchor tenant. The university said it would be interested in partnering with city or county stakeholders for such a project.
University officials have said for years that the university faces a high price tag to remodel the Lloyd Noble Center. OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said a partnership for a new arena is a possibility.
“The future of Lloyd Noble has been something we’ve studied in the past several years. Obviously there’s been an initiative that came forward from the community to try to create a special mixed-use development with an arena as its centerpiece,” Castiglione said. “We were very involved in those discussions previously, and then just recently we’ve been approached by several in the community to ask whether we would consider re-engaging in those conversations. We told them that we’re always open to trying to find ways to partner with the community, strengthen our community, because a strong community is great for us too. Some of the ideas that they have talked about right now, I guess you could say are very similar to what was presented earlier, but it’s way too early for me to say anything more. We’re just in the stage of hearing more about what they may want to bring to us.
Local proponent of the arena and commercial developer Sassan Moghadam said the arena works financially if there is an entertainment district attached nearby with perks like dining, retail and hotels.
Visit Norman Director Dan Schemm said while he is withholding any opinion on an arena until after the feasibility study is completed, in general there is a bigger picture to consider.
The city loses large events like the Bart Conner Gymnastics Center tournaments, which have gone to Oklahoma City. With the completion of more quality of life venues like the Young Family Athletics Center, a nearby arena could add even more sports tourism to Norman, he said.
“We’re the third-largest city in the state, and it’s time we started acting like one,” Schemm said. “We don’t really have any concert venues here besides the Lloyd Noble Center, and that’s a 13,000-seat arena. I think there’s an opportunity to have a little bit smaller arena in between the size that Riverwind Casino provides and Lloyd Noble and Paycom provide.”
If Norman doesn’t fill the need for a mid-sized arena, other cities will “pick up the slack” and take the sales tax revenue away from Norman, he predicted.
An arena as an amenity could make a community attractive to people looking for a place to call home, Schemm said.
“We need to consider the impact on quality of life,” he said. “We’re so dependent on sales tax, and we want to provide people a good quality of life so they want to live here, visit here and spend their dollars here.”
Wilner’s study of the OKC Thunder discussed “the amenity effect.”
“We acknowledge that it is difficult to interpret the magnitude of the estimated amenity effect, but our findings suggest we cannot dismiss the notion that a professional sports franchise can be an important component of the urban amenity complex and a catalyst for encouraging [economic and housing] density,” the study reads.
Craig said cities are in competition with each other for amenities like arenas, which equals the playing field over time if those cities offer incentives to attract them.
The most significant factor for sales tax revenue growth is the extent to which the arena draws out-of-state or international tourism dollars, Craig said.
“What’s the level of external demand?” he questioned. “That’s the only way to grow your economy.”
With professional sports arenas struggling to meet forecasted outcomes, both Wilner and Craig questioned how well a college sports team would draw tourism dollars to Norman.
“I’m thinking something big like the Superbowl didn’t make any difference, something like a local basketball will? So, I think it’s not going to happen,” Craig said.
But if building an arena is a matter of increasing quality of life and “community pride,” Craig said, “go for it.”
The university provided the number of tickets sold for men’s and women’s basketball games in recent years.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
2017-18: 153,799 for 15 games (10,253 average)
2018-19: 127,967 for 15 games (8,531 average)
2019-20: 120,815 for 15 games (8,054 average)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2017-18: 53,550 for 14 games (3,825 average)
2018-19: 38,321 for 17 games (2,254 average)
2019-20: 50,561 for 14 games (3,618 average)