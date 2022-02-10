Second Friday festivities are back in downtown Norman this week after a January pause due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
February’s Art Walk runs 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Walker Arts District. This month, Normanites can check out a variety of new exhibits, take in some live theater or go on a quest for that perfect and unique Valentine’s Day gift from local artists and crafters.
The Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones, will host receptions for two exhibits, the first of which was delayed due to last month’s COVID-related cancellation.
The Jim Cobb exhibit, which takes place in the North Room, is the only reception for the exhibit before it closes March 5. In the South Room will be Nora Hall’s opening reception for Animals of Oklahoma.
According to the Art Walk website, Hall is the ‘oil’ of Oil & Clay Studio, 410 E. Main, with plans of showcasing 100 paintings of Oklahoma wildlife.
The gallery will serve Native Spirits wine and Lazy Circles beer. Mask is required for entry to The Depot.
The Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main, will have their production of Disney’s Bugsy Malone JR, 7:30 p.m., and their annual Murder Mystery fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. at the studio across the street running simultaneously with Friday evening’s festivities. Both productions run through the weekend. Ticket purchase information and production details can be found at Soonertheatre.org.
At MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main, Art Walk goers can check out “Greenwood Imagine,” a multimedia project from Oklahoma artists.
According to Greenwood Art Project, Greenwood Imagine combines poetry, live performance and visual art to create an experience that removes the line between the past, present and future. The creators, poet Anthony Curtis Brinkley, artist Ebony Iman Dallas and filmmaker Derick Tinsley, aim to shine a light on generational trauma through the exhibition, according to the Art Walk website.
Uriel Marin, an artist from the east coast of Mexico with a focus on print-making, etching and engraving, will have her Water Fables work on display at MAINSITE. The Library Gallery will show new creations by Sharon Burchett, who specializes in mixed-media art.
Normanites looking for a Valentine’s Day gift can stop in Human Interaction, 224 E. Main to build a Valentine’s Day flower bouquet and take in works by the OU Graduate and Post Baccalaureate Sculpting Program. 405 Brewing will have beer and free hot Black Camel Coffee.
Cat Castle, a group of Oklahoma-based artists, is bringing a collective exhibition, “Untangling Spirits,” to OSC-Press, 315 E. Main.
“You’re invited to stop by and work on a project alongside us. Bring a project idea of your own, or come collaborate on a planned part of the show that will be installed [at OSC-Press],” a post on the group's Instagram page reads.
OSC-Press co-owner Eric Piper said the installations are unpredictable.
“It will take over about half the space, and Steve and Felix Blesch have two kids that are a part of the artistic masterminding,” Piper said.
The store will have live t-shirt printing throughout the evening.
Resonator Institute will feature Skelly Queen while her partner, rapper S. Reidy, performs original songs.
Former SCRATCH Kitchen & Cocktails baker Lauren Panichelli returns to the restaurant, 123 W. Main, to create some ceramics live on the patio.
Sarah Morphew will be featured at Gallery 123, 123 E Main, above Syrup. Morphew works mainly with oil, acrylic, graphite and charcoal depending on what she believes will emphasize the style of beauty she wants to draw attention to, according to the Art Walk website.
Gallery 123 asks visitors to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Local photographer Bob Ainsworth will be at Studio Ink, 220 E. Main. Art Walk attendees are invited to check out the works of Ainsworth and their print sale from a group of metro area artists.