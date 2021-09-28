Update: This story has been updated to reflect additional comment from Tomahawk Strategies managing partner Josh Wagoner regarding Lahmeyer's payment to the company.
Oklahoma’s far-right Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer allegedly broke numerous Federal Election Commission regulations in his campaign’s July quarterly report and failed to respond to the commission’s request for additional information by Monday’s deadline.
According to the commission’s request for additional information letter, sent to the Lahmeyer campaign on Aug. 23, the campaign violated three regulations in its July report: people donating more than the allowed amount of $2,900, receipt of cash contributions that exceed the $100 limit and incomplete identification of contributors who donated more than $200.
The independent commission gave Lahmeyer’s campaign until Sept. 27 to respond, or face possible enforcement. The campaign did not respond by Monday.
“Adequate responses must be received by the Commission on or before the due date noted above to be taken into consideration in determining whether audit action will be initiated,” Michael Dobi, senior campaign finance and reviewing analyst for the commission, said in the letter. “Failure to comply with the provisions of the Act may also result in an enforcement action against the committee. Any response submitted by your committee will be placed on the public record and will be considered by the Commission prior to taking enforcement action. Requests for extensions of time in which to respond will not be considered.”
Usually after the commission sends a letter to a campaign detailing violations, the campaign will respond with a correction. The correction is then taken into consideration by the commission in deciding whether enforcement action will be taken.
Because Lahmeyer’s campaign failed to respond by the deadline, any corrections it submits will not be taken into account when the commission decides if further action is necessary.
By commission protocol, enforcement action brought against Lahmeyer’s campaign will not be made public until after the case has concluded. It’s up to the analyst and “internal policy” to decide if to move forward with any enforcement action, commission spokesperson Christian Hilland said.
“We have civil jurisdiction over campaign finance law, and what that means is we have the ability to consolidate and assess the civil penalty if they are found to violate the law,” Hilland said.
Preston Smith, treasurer for Lahmeyer for Senate Inc., said Tuesday he had asked the campaign about the report but had not received it yet. Smith said the reports are compiled by campaign manager John Killian’s wife, and he checks them for compliance before submitting them to the commission.
Killian said he was unaware there was a deadline on filing the response to the commission until The Transcript asked questions Tuesday about why it was not submitted by the deadline.
“I told them they had to have it done,” Killian said. “I didn't know there was a deadline. Preston [Smith] never told me there was a deadline.”
Lahmeyer’s Violations
The three violations listed by the FEC are detailed out in the letter. Lahmeyer’s campaign provided The Transcript with proof that one of the violations was an input error, but they did not provide that proof to the FEC by deadline.
According to the July quarterly report, the campaign took upward of $15,000 in illegal cash donations.
The Transcript asked Smith about these contributions on Aug. 18, prior to the commission letter, and he provided credit card statements for the alleged illegal cash contributions that proved it was an input error. But Smith and the Lahmeyer campaign did not file that explanation in a response to the commission that could have possibly prevented an audit.
Another violation was accepting more than the $2,900 limit in contributions from a single donor. Richard Kley donated $3,000, according to the July quarterly report.
The campaign did not respond to The Transcript’s questions about this contribution.
The final violation listed was the campaign's failure to identify donors who contributed more than $200 as required by FEC law. According to the request for additional information, the campaign’s attached “employer and occupation entries” on the report “are not considered acceptable.”
“If the information is not provided, you must make one follow-up, stand-alone effort to obtain this information, regardless of whether the contribution(s) was solicited or not,” Dobi said in the letter. “This effort must occur no later than 30 days after receipt of the contribution and may be in the form of a written request or an oral request documented in writing.”
A Transcript review of the reports also found Lahmeyer’s campaign failed to disclose payments made to Smith, his campaign’s treasurer.
Commission rules require all campaign expenses, including the people working for the campaign, be disclosed in filings. If they work for the campaign for free, the campaign must disclose the contribution as an “in-kind donation.”
Smith, who confirmed to The Transcript he is being paid, has not appeared on any of the campaign’s quarterly reports. Smith was treasurer of Rep. Kevin Hern’s, R-Tulsa, campaign in 2018 and was paid approximately $3,000 a month, according to commission filings.
Tomahawk Strategies also worked with Hern’s campaign in September 2018, and charged the campaign a fee of $1,800, commission filings show.
Tomahawk managing partner Josh Wagoner confirmed the firm sent the Lahmeyer campaign an invoice in July after the first two quarterly cycles had ended.
"The Lahmeyer campaign did not receive an invoice from us until July 1," Wagoner said. "Invoices are paid upon receipt by the campaign.”
The campaign's payments to Tomahawk should be reflected in the October quarterly report.
The commission also sent incumbent Sen. James Lankford a letter detailing an alleged violation — in his case, receiving more than the allotted amount in contributions from a PAC — on his April quarterly report.
Lankford’s campaign promptly corrected the violation, responding the next day to tell the FEC that the “contribution from Let''s Get To Work PAC was posted under the wrong Committee ID number,” and that the “information has been corrected on this report.”