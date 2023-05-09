Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state's request for disaster assistance for Cleveland County following last month’s tornadoes and severe storms.
Individuals and business owners in Cleveland County who were impacted by the April 19 tornadoes and severe storms may now qualify for disaster aid through a FEMA Individual Assistance disaster declaration.
The assistance will help with housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property, and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.
A major disaster declaration was approved for the storms on April 24 for McClain and Cleveland counties and more than $920,000 in FEMA aid has already been disbursed to homeowners and renters in those counties.
To apply for disaster assistance, individuals in Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to work with FEMA to determine the state may qualify for additional aid for public damages.
