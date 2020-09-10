Unemployed Oklahomans will start receiving federal wage assistance later this month.
The Lost Wages Assistance program, which is funded by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), was ended by the federal government on Sept. 9 after only five weeks of being in place.
According to an Oklahoma Employment Security Commision press release, Oklahoma is applying for a sixth week of the LMA program. The program will provide $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to claimants in Oklahoma, OESC spokesperson Mike Elliot said in a press release.
Elliot said that those who received at least $100 of unemployment benefits from the state from Aug. 1 to Sep. 5 will be eligible to receive the LWA benefit retroactively.
“The decision to cap the LWA program at six weeks was made by FEMA and DOL (Department of Labor) and was announced to states late yesterday,” OESC executive director Shelby Zumwalt said. “OESC and the state of Oklahoma have applied for the maximum amount of benefits available. The six-week cap is the same for all states; OESC's timeline for implementation does not impact the number of weeks Oklahomans will receive from this benefit. The team is continuing to work tirelessly to implement this program as efficiently as possible in order to get money in Oklahomans’ hands.”
Oklahoma will begin implementing the LWA program starting in late September once the OESC develops the system to distribute the money, Elliot told The Transcript.
According to the Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump, claimants must meet the following criteria to be eligible:
- All claimants under both regular state unemployment insurance and the expanded CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] Act programs, such as those covering self-employed and gig workers, will be eligible for the extra benefit as long as they are receiving at least $100 a week as their normal benefit.
- Claimants must self-certify that they are unemployed due to COVID.
As of July Cleveland County’s unemployment rate is 6.6%, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Tulsa County’s rate is 7.8% and Oklahoma County’s is 7.4%.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.