On Monday, December 21, Governor Kevin Stitt announced the federal government approved the state’s request for disaster assistance for 13 counties related to the ice storm that began on October 26.
The City of Norman is now eligible for federal funding to reimburse the cost of debris removal and disposal through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In addition to providing federal funding for debris removal on public streets throughout the city, FEMA officials have also granted the City of Norman an exception to perform debris removal operations on private residential roads and non-profit properties like churches. Private, gated communities are not eligible for the city’s debris removal services. The city may require private homeowner’s associations to provide a Right-of-Access Easement before debris removal services can begin.
The city has entered into an additional contract with TFR Enterprises, Inc. for debris removal services on private streets and non-profit properties that includes smaller trucks to access narrower private residential streets. These additional services will begin on Monday, January 4.
Only one pass of debris removal will be provided to these properties. Residents and non-profit agencies are encouraged to place all of their storm debris within 15 feet of the edge of the private street or within the public street right-of-way for non-profit agencies.
The second pass of debris removal in Norman for all other residential properties began Dec. 28 in all city wards. Residents should bring any remaining debris from the October storm to their curb for disposal. Only storm debris from the October 26 to 29 ice storm is allowed. Christmas trees and other vegetative debris will not be collected in this removal program.
Residents should also be aware that debris cannot be removed if there are obstructions in the way, such as mailboxes, fire hydrants, gas meters, water meters, etc. Program participants are also reminded:
- Pick-up is available to residential and non-profit properties only. Debris cannot be collected from commercial, industrial, institutional, or multi-family properties.
- Only debris placed on the public right-of-way and along the edge of private streets will be eligible for collection. Do not place debris in alleys for collection.
- Do not place debris near mailboxes, poly carts, water meter vaults, gas meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility.
- Residents should make every effort to place debris along the public street rights-of-way or within 15 feet of the edge of private streets. This should include vegetative debris only. This material should be cut in approximately 8-foot to 12-foot lengths and stacked in piles along the right-of-way or within five feet of the curb or edge of the roadway. Do not bag these items.
- Weekly household garbage and yard waste collection will continue its normal schedule. Limbs no larger than 2 inches in diameter, bundled in 4-foot lengths, will be picked up by the City Sanitation Division. Please place the bags of yard waste along the curb as usual, but keep them separate from the storm debris.
For questions or to report damage to property caused by the city’s debris removal operation, contact Tony Mensah at 405-329-2524 or tony.mensah@normanok.gov.
