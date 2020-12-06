The filing period for the Feb. 9 election will begin on Monday, Dec. 7, and will last until Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The Cleveland County Election Board will be accepting Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The declarations must be notarized by a Notary Public and be turned in to the Cleveland County Election Board office located at 641 E. Robinson, Suite 200.
The offices that are up for election are; the City of Norman City Council seats of Wards 1,2,3,5 and 7, City of Moore City Council seats of Wards 1,2 and 3, Norman School Board Office 1, Little Axe Schools Seat 1, Moore Public Schools Seat 1, Moore Norman Technology Center Seat 1 and Noble Public Schools Seat 1.
To find more about how to declare candidacy or on the filing period itself, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s Website.
The Transcript will update candidacy declarations daily through the filing deadline on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.