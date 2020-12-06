Cleveland County Election Board

The Cleveland County Election Board office, 641 E. Robinson St., in Norman, is adjacent to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

 Transcript File Photo

The filing period for the Feb. 9 election will begin on Monday, Dec. 7, and will last until Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The Cleveland County Election Board will be accepting Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The declarations must be notarized by a Notary Public and be turned in to the Cleveland County Election Board office located at 641 E. Robinson, Suite 200.

The offices that are up for election are; the City of Norman City Council seats of Wards 1,2,3,5 and 7, City of Moore City Council seats of Wards 1,2 and 3, Norman School Board Office 1, Little Axe Schools Seat 1, Moore Public Schools Seat 1, Moore Norman Technology Center Seat 1 and Noble Public Schools Seat 1.

To find more about how to declare candidacy or on the filing period itself, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s Website.

The Transcript will update candidacy declarations daily through the filing deadline on Wednesday.

Reese Gorman

366-3505

Follow me @reeseg_3

rgorman@normantranscript.com

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Reese Gorman covers a wide array of issues for The Norman Transcript, with a primary focus on elections and coverage of local politicians. He started as an intern in May of 2020 and transitioned into his current position as a reporter in August of 2020.

Recommended for you