Seats for local municipal and election board offices are up for reelection, with the filing period to begin next week.
The Cleveland County Election Board announced filing will commence 8 a.m. Monday and conclude 5 p.m. Wednesday, a prepared statement reads. Candidates will be required to fill out forms at the election board’s Norman office, 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200.
Municipal offices up for reelection include even-numbered Norman City Council Wards 2,4,6 and 8 and the office of Mayor.
One seat is up for reelection on the Norman Board of Education, Office #2, election records indicate. The Moore-Norman Technology Board of Education has Office #2 for the eastern and southern district in Norman, board spokesperson Marcia Gillis said.
Both education and municipal candidates will be required to fill out a Declaration of Candidacy form with a notarized signature. The Election Board cannot notarize candidate filing papers, the release states.
There is a filing fee of $50 for council candidates and $75 for mayor. The fee must be paid in the form of a cashier’s or certified check payable to the Secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, the release reads.
Candidates who have a criminal history in which the person was convicted or pleaded guilty or no contest in the United States involving a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement or a felony must fill out the Declaration of Criminal History form. Candidates who have an outstanding warrant for arrest for those same conditions must also fill out the form, the requirement reads.
Declarations of candidacy forms are available at the Election Board Office or on the board’s website at clevelandcountyelectionboard.com.
Municipal elections
Municipal candidates must be registered voters of their respective ward six months prior to the election date. Ward seats are two-year terms, while the mayoral term is three years.
Each term begins upon a swearing-in ceremony the first Tuesday in July, according to the City Charter. The primary election will be held Feb. 8, 2022, and in the event of a runoff, a general election on April 5.
Local school board elections
Both boards for Norman Public Schools and the Moore-Norman Technology Center offices are five-year terms. The primary election for both boards will be Feb. 8, 2022, if multiple candidates file followed by a general election to be held on April 5, 2022.