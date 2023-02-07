SLAUGHTERVILLE -- Several residents declared their candidacy Monday for three of five seats up for grabs on the town's board of trustees, Cleveland County Election Board results showed.
The position of town clerk, held by Christy Quickle, is also up for election. The three-day filing period ends Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the county election board, 641 E. Robinson St.
According to a resolution, which calls for an April 4 election, trustee seats are at-large members and do not have assigned wards. Each term expires in 2027.
The three trustee seats are held by Troy Taylor, John Koehler and Erin Smith.
Taylor, 54, filed for another term as did Koehler, 72, but Smith did not file Monday. Leah Grady, 45, and Sandy Thompson, 57, also filed candidacy paperwork.
Slaughterville is home to 4,214 people and is operated by a town administrator and town clerk. The board of trustees appoints the town’s mayor.
According to the town's website, it does not have a police department, municipal court or a paid fire department. A volunteer fire department manages three fire stations.
Slaughterville is located southeast of Norman, south of Noble, and north of Lexington. State Highway 77 crosses through the western edge of the town, where the town hall is located.
It is the third largest city in the county by landmass, preceded only by Norman and South Oklahoma City.
