Norman’s “cookie queen,” Shannon Hanchett, died suddenly in jail due to an enlarged heart – and suffered no fatal trauma. That’s according to the medical examiner’s final report released Wednesday.
Hanchett was found dead in her jail cell on Dec. 8, 2022, 12 days after Norman police arrested the Cookie Cottage business owner on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.
The 38-year-old mother of two wore only an orange shirt when the medical examiner’s office conducted her autopsy the next morning. She was discovered to have had a common heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the chief medical examiner determined. The problem may go unnoticed until sudden cardiac death happens.
The autopsy also showed that Hanchett’s ribs were fractured, apparently caused by “emergency medical intervention” such as CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The manner of death is listed as “natural.” But psychosis with hallucinations contributed to her death, along with dehydration, coronary artery disease and fatty liver disease, the report states.
Over several days while in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center, Hanchett had shown signs of psychotic behavior with auditory and visual hallucinations, according to a review of records noted in the report by Lisa Barton, Chief Medical Examiner.
Hanchett had a medical history of lupus and bipolar disorder. Her body contained prescription medicines, including one called risperidone, used to treat schizophrenia.
Hanchett was scheduled for a mental health evaluation the morning she died.
