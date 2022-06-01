A Tulsa-based financial planning and investment management services company celebrated their expansion into Norman Tuesday.
Since it was founded in 1974, Financial Planning Resources has grown to educate and serve their Oklahoma clients in investment management and retirement planning. In early 2022, FPR purchased Norman-based advisor Jeff Pilkington’s business Pilkington Wealth Management.
The company has decided to open a new office location at 2520 McGee Drive, with Pilkington as part of the team.
“He has our presence in Norman and is the reason for this new office,” said Phillip Bell, investment advisor representative at FPR. “He has plans for retirement, and we visited together, and found that we share very similar values to give our clients great service, and felt that we could enhance the service being offered to our clients, and decided to purchase his business.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is excited that Bell and FPR decided to partner with Pilkington, who has long helped Normanites manage their investments.
Bell said they were eager to join forces with Pilkington and continue his legacy.
“[Pilkington] has several decades of excellent service and advice and we’re happy to continue that here in Norman,” Bell said.
The business’ financial services are comprehensive, including income, tax, social security, retirement, business and estate planning, Bell said.
Bell said FPR looks to use time-tested investment strategies that incorporate opportunities for long-term growth with minimal potential losses, even in what has been a lengthy period of financial market volatility.
“Most of our clients will entrust us with their investments to manage them, and we have some opportunities that we feel set us far apart from our competitors in the state to offer very unique investment solutions,” Bell said.
Another distinguishing quality that sets them apart from other financial planners, Bell said, is their system that finds investments that give clients both protection and enhanced return opportunities through their “unique investment structures.”
Bell said the average FPR client is 50 or older, has built their retirement assets and is looking for help managing and achieving objectives.
Bell said their “disciplined process” results in a service that is deliberate and thorough.
“We do consistent reviews with our clients to meet with their accountants and attorneys on their plan,” Bell said. “The differentiator for our firm is to offer a much higher level of service.”
“If clients are concerned about high inflation or low returns on their investments, they need to come see us,” Bell said.
Norman’s new Financial Planning Resources office can be reached by phone at 405-914-4800.