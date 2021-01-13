The Norman Economic Development Advisory Board selected 100 small businesses and nonprofits as recipients of a recovery grant program Tuesday.
A total of 628 small businesses and nonprofits applied for a portion of the $1 million authorized by the Norman City Council appropriated to be utilized for the grant program.
During NEDAB’s meeting on Tuesday, Darryl Pyle, Norman city manager, announced that 100 recipients have been selected based on a scoring matrix analytics system.
Pyle said throughout the process the goal was to make sure the applications were scored in a blind environment. He said applicant contact information was separated from their application materials and each application was sequentially numbered.
“We were fortunate that one of our staff members, Stacy Parker, the assistant to the city manager, happens to be an Excel guru and she took the scoring matrix and entered 628 applications worth of material into the spreadsheet designed to score under the matrix,” Pyle said.
The application consisted of 18 questions. Questions 1-5 collected general contact information, 6-10 collected business demographic information and 11-18 collected information related to priority rankings.
Of the 628 applications received by the Dec. 28 deadline, 309 identified as limited liability corporations and 85 as sole proprietorships, the two largest organizational structure categories, according to a report. Forty-four businesses identified as nonprofits.
“EDAB had made some recommendations to provide an opportunity to recover some of those losses by our nonprofits, because our nonprofits support so many community members directly that they thought that was important,” Pyle said.
The report revealed that 237 of the applicants self-identified as women-owned organizations and 364 applicants reported their business was subject to mandatory capacity restrictions.
Another 343 applicants reported their business was located in or directly adjacent to a lower income Census Block Group.
Each of the questions answers were valued with varying point amounts. The top 100 was determined based on the amount of points accumulated.
Pyle said 98 applicants had scores of 70 points or more through the matrix system.
“They probably had several of these key indicators, such as being minority or female-owned in a census tract, [not receiving] assistance from another source of recovery such as Personal Paycheck Protection loans or Economic Impact Disaster Loans, their business was impacted negatively by reductions in hours or laid off staff, and [they] probably didn’t get any rental assistance,” Pyle said. “That’s kind of the profile of the top score.”
Now that the obligations set by the council have been met, Pyle said the next step is to merge applicant contact information with the applications to identify the top 100. Once identified, they will be sent a W-9 form and will be asked to verify any outstanding city bills that will be paid directly from their $10,000 grant.
Pyle said they will send communication to the remaining 528 applicants notifying them that they did not score high enough to receive funding from the program’s first round.
“Should the council allocate additional funds to the Small Business Recovery Program, our recommendation would be just to take the next group. We’ve already gone through the scoring process and they’ve already met the criteria,” Pyle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.